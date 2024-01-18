GTA 6 release date of 2026: Fans anticipate the worst possible scenario

The first GTA 6 trailer revealed that the highly anticipated title's release date will fall sometime in 2025. However, fans are speculating scenarios regarding a delay, which has been the case with some of Rockstar Games' last few releases. Interestingly, A poll on X asking users when they would want the title to come out shows that many prefer the game release when it's ready.

Fans have been waiting for the next chapter in this franchise for a really long time. There has never been a longer gap between two successive entries in the series before. That said, it would also be disappointing if the game is released with bugs and glitches, much like Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition.

Fans discuss scenarios regarding a 2026 GTA 6 release date delay on X

X user @GTAVI_Countdown asked fans how they would feel if Rockstar Games delayed Grand Theft Auto 6 to 2026 in order to polish it further. As stated, fans have been waiting for this title for an incredibly long time. Hence, some argued that the studio has already had a lot of time to develop it.

That said, there are many who believe that the game should only be released when it is ready, even if that results in the GTA 6 release date getting delayed to 2026.

Fans also voted on a poll held on X asking when they would prefer Grand Theft Auto 6 to be released. At the time of writing this article, there were 5,386 votes on it, with the majority wanting the title to be released when it's ready.

Nevertheless, readers should note that Rockstar Games has not announced any delays in Grand Theft Auto 6's release date as of this writing, and the game is still on course to come out in 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

While Grand Theft Auto 6's exact release date in 2025 remains a mystery, a new GTA Online weekly update released earlier today (January 18) introduces bonus rewards on some in-game activities.

