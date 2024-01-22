GTA 6 story woke? Former Rockstar lead writer's revelation suggests otherwise

Ever since Lucia's revelation as GTA 6's protagonist, some fans were worried about the highly anticipated title's story being woke and focusing on political correctness and social commentary. However, Michael Unsworth, former Rockstar Games lead writer, has mentioned GTA 6 in the list of projects he has worked on. And this has brought a sense of relief to those concerned.

One of the biggest reasons for this is the fact that Michael was involved in acclaimed titles like Grand Theft Auto 4, 5, and Red Dead Redemption 2 among many others.

Former Rockstar Games lead writer Michael Unsworth adds GTA 6 to his LinkedIn profile

Expand Tweet

As stated, many Grand Theft Auto fans were worried about GTA 6 being woke following the revelation of its protagonist being a female. There were already concerns about the sequel's theme and quality after the departure of several reputed Rockstar members like Dan Houser and Leslie Benzies in recent years.

However, Michael Unsworth adding Grand Theft Auto 6 to the list of games he has worked on, on his LinkedIn profile, has had a calming effect on anxious fans.

Details mentioned on Michael Unsworth's LinkedIn profile (Image via linkedin.com)

For those unaware, Michael Unsworth spent over 16 years at Rockstar Games, holding positions like Senior Creative Writer, Writing Director, and Vice President of Writing before leaving the studio in 2023. Here are the projects he worked on during his tenure at Rockstar:

Grand Theft Auto 4

Grand Theft Auto 5

Max Payne 3

LA Noire

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption 2

Grand Theft Auto 6

While all of these titles are great in their own way, Grand Theft Auto 4 and Red Dead Redemption 2 are highly regarded for their compelling narratives.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, X user @jacob_litwinski talked about Rupert Humphries still working at Rockstar Games, who has also contributed on titles like Grand Theft Auto 4 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Expand Tweet

Although not much is known about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto sequel's plot as of this writing, the thought of reputed writers having worked on it should calm all fans. More details may be revealed in the near future via additional trailers.

It should also be noted that rumors, such as Rockstar possibly releasing GTA 6 on the PS5 Pro, frequently emerge online. But readers should only trust information coming directly from official sources.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Which game's story did you like more? Grand Theft Auto 4 Red Dead Redemption 2 0 votes