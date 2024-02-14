3 major plot twists in GTA series, ranked

The plot and characters are two of the biggest reasons the GTA series is regarded so highly in the gaming community. Rockstar Games is known for crafting deeply engaging stories and characters that players easily connect with over the course of a game. This is also why plot twists work so well in these titles, catching players off guard.

The sudden shift in dynamic is often hard to predict, and there is no shortage of such moments in this franchise. So, let's take a look at a list of three major plot twists in the Grand Theft Auto series.

Note: This ranking is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Lance turning on Tommy and other major plot twists in the GTA series, ranked

3) Michelle reveals herself as an undercover agent

Grand Theft Auto 4's theme is very different from the usual tone of the GTA series. Its story is dark, gritty, and mature. For many fans, it is the best in the franchise. The game follows Niko Bellic, who moves to Liberty City to escape his tragic past but gets involved with the Russian mob.

Soon after he arrives in the United States, Niko starts dating Michelle, a friend of his cousin's girlfriend. While their relationship can seem pretty standard for the most part, a major plot twist ensues much later in the game when she reveals herself as an undercover IAA agent tasked with watching over the protagonist.

This is one of the most unpredictable moments in the franchise. Niko's devastation is apparent, and even Michelle seems to regret the entire situation. That said, players' reactions can depend on how often they hung out with her before.

Michelle's role in this game concludes soon after, but she returns as one of the characters in GTA 5, albeit in a minor role.

2) Lance turns on Tommy

Vice City is set to be a part of the GTA 6 map, but its most memorable involvement in the series yet is possibly the 2002 installment, Grand Theft Auto Vice City. The game starts with a hijacked drug deal, setting the protagonist, Tommy Vercetti, on a quest to find his stolen money and the men responsible for the incident.

Lance Vance, who was the drug supplier and lost his goods, joins Tommy, and the two develop a good relationship. Lance is easily one of the most memorable characters in the franchise. He is charismatic, has many iconic lines, and stands by Tommy through thick and thin.

Sadly, all of this goes to waste in the game's final mission when Lance shockingly betrays the protagonist. Unlike Michelle, Lance is integral to the plot, and most players develop a liking towards him. However, this is exactly why his betrayal hits hard. While it would have been great to see him return in GTA 6, this can't happen since the character is dead, and the sequel is set in an entirely different universe.

1) Big Smoke and Ryder's betrayal

Carl CJ Johnson is one of the most beloved protagonists in the GTA series. After spending five years in Liberty City, he returns home to Los Santos following the death of his mother. He reunites with close friends like Big Smoke, Ryder, and his brother, Sweet, helping his gang regain power in the city.

The character dynamics in this title are one of the best in all of gaming. The feeling of brotherhood is evident until CJ's life turns upside down when Big Smoke and Ryder are revealed to be responsible for his mother's murder.

The reason why this plot twist has a bigger impact than the previous entry is the fact that Ryder and Smoke have a much closer relationship with CJ.

Rockstar Games builds them as true friends of the protagonist initially, manipulating players into liking them. Needless to say, they are taken aback by the revelation and really feel the betrayal.

