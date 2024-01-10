5 GTA Online characters that deserve to be in GTA 6 Story Mode

Many characters have appeared in Grand Theft Auto Online in the last 10 years. Some have been a part of the multiplayer since the beginning, while others debuted via DLCs that Rockstar Games released regularly. Among them are some familiar faces returning from older titles in the series.

In this article, we will look at five Grand Theft Auto Online characters that deserve to be in Grand Theft Auto 6's story mode. Note that the following characters haven't been confirmed for the sequel yet, so this list is purely speculative.

Miguel Madrazo and 4 other GTA Online characters that deserve to be in GTA 6 story mode

1) Pavel

Those who have completed The Cayo Perico Heist must be familiar with Pavel, a former Russian Navy sailor assisting players in this quest. Despite being a minor character, he's regarded by many as one of the best in the game. Stories told by Pavel during The Cayo Perico Heist missions are fascinating, and some of his dialogues are among the funniest.

Pavel also seems to have a lot of experience, which might come in handy if the character returns to assist Lucia in GTA 6. Not much is known about the sequel's story yet, but it could be revealed in future trailers.

2) Imani

Imani in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Imani debuted in Grand Theft Auto Online with The Contract update, which marked the return of Grand Theft Auto 5 story mode protagonist Franklin Clinton to the franchise. She's an expert hacker and works at the Agency that players purchase.

Imani's hacking skills may prove to be extremely useful in the sequel. Furthermore, the Imani Tech upgrades applicable to certain vehicles are one of the best assets in the multiplayer. If Imani returns to Grand Theft Auto 6, she might bring these bonuses.

3) Miguel Madrazo

Miguel Madrazo is the son of Mexican drug lord Martin Madrazo. He assigns players The Cayo Perico Heist and, despite not having a particularly major role in the multiplayer, seems like a character with a lot of potential.

While it is unlikely that Martin Madrazo himself would move to Leonida, he can send his son instead to expand his drug empire in Vice City and surrounding areas. If Miguel becomes one of the characters returning in GTA 6, Rockstar can have him as a minor antagonist or even an ally to Lucia and her partner.

4) Tony Prince

Tony Prince debuted in the Grand Theft Auto series with Grand Theft Auto 4 story mode DLC, The Ballad of Gay Tony. He then appeared in Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer as part of the After Hours update, helping players set up and operate the GTA Online Nightclub business.

Like Imani, Tony is an expert in his field, having successfully run nightclubs in Liberty City and Los Santos. This business can also be a great fit in Grand Theft Auto 6 since it will take place in Vice City, a fictional location inspired by Miami. Hence, Tony can contribute immensely if this business returns in GTA 6.

5) Lamar

Lamar, Franklin's best friend, has been a part of Grand Theft Auto Online since the very beginning and is a fan favorite. His witty one-liners and excellent comedic timing make him one of the funniest characters not only in GTA 5 and Online but also in the entire series.

If Lamar returns to Grand Theft Auto 6, it would be interesting to see him interact with Lucia and her partner, reportedly named Jason. Furthermore, the character's knack of getting into trouble might account for some hilarious situations in the upcoming game.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Have you met all of these characters in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes