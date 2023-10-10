5 best businesses that should return in GTA 6

Speculations about Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 features are common within the gaming community. Rockstar Games has yet to officially showcase the title, but that hasn't stopped fans from sharing their expectations. One facet that many ponder about is what types of businesses might feature in the sequel. While none have explored businesses as extensively as Grand Theft Auto Online, they have been a part of the series before.

Therefore, Rockstar might build on that and ensure even better implementation in their next release. This article will list the five best businesses that should return in GTA 6.

Note: Readers must remember that this listicle is completely speculative since Rockstar hasn't revealed any official information about Grand Theft Auto 6 yet.

Boatyard and four more amazing businesses that should return in GTA 6

1) Nightclub

The Nightclub is easily among the best businesses in GTA Online. It is very easy to run and helps players earn a good amount of money passively. Additionally, they can operate its underground warehouse and make extra cash. Last year's GTA 6 leaked footage suggested that the game might be set in Vice City.

This makes Nightclubs a great fit since Vice City is Rockstar's rendition of Miami. Players even got to purchase and operate the Malibu Club (a nightclub) in 2002's Grand Theft Auto Vice City. Hence, the business could return as one of the best in Rockstar's latest.

2) Counterfeit Cash Factory

There are five MC Businesses in Grand Theft Auto Online, one of which is the Counterfeit Cash Factory. As the name suggests, this business is used to produce counterfeit cash and ensures a decent amount of income. Interestingly, Grand Theft Auto Vice City's Print Works business was also used to manufacture counterfeit cash.

Therefore, its return in the next game could act as a nice tribute. It must be noted that this isn't a fan favourite in the current game, and Rockstar would have to improve some of its aspects, such as sell missions and payouts, to make it a worthwhile addition.

3) Boatyard

The Viceport Boatyard can be purchased to earn money passively in Grand Theft Auto Vice City. Although this business was pretty bare-bones in that game, it could serve as a lucrative establishment in the next title.

Most GTA Online businesses are operated by completing resupply and sell missions. Instead of land vehicles, the Boatyard business could use boats to complete these jobs. Oddly enough, some MC Business sell missions already feature boats as sale vehicles.

4) Auto Shop

The Auto Shop offers multiple ways of making money in Grand Theft Auto Online, and this makes it quite a profitable business. Players can either service customers' cars and deliver them for a decent pay, or complete Auto Shop Robbery Contracts to make a few hundred thousand.

Delivering vehicles listed as Exotic Exports is another way of earning an income through this business, and a similar mechanic was also present in Grand Theft Auto Vice City (Sunshine Autos list). The GTA 6 leaks didn't hint at Auto Shop's inclusion, but its return is indubitably warranted.

5) Hangar

Grand Theft Auto Online's Hangar can be used to steal crates and sell them for a profit. This business wasn't originally as attractive, but Rockstar Games has improved by a great margin. Now, players can make a lot of money through it, and won't have to rely on GTA Online money glitches.

The Hangar can also be used as a storage and customization point for owned aircraft. While it hasn't been confirmed yet, planes and helicopters have a good chance of being included in GTA 6. Hence, Hangars should return in the next game to serve as an aircraft garage and base of operations for a business.

