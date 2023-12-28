Is Manni L. Perez GTA 6's Lucia? Rumor explored

Grand Theft Auto fans have been trying to figure out who Lucia's voice actor is ever since GTA 6's first trailer was released. Ana Esposito was initially rumored to be the lead character's voice actor. However, fans now suspect Manni L. Perez of voicing Lucia in the upcoming title. It's worth noting that she does look and sound like the character to a great extent.

Rockstar Games, as usual, has been silent regarding Lucia's VA and is unlikely to divulge any information about this until Grand Theft Auto 6 is launched. However, fans have dug up some of Manni L. Perez's old interviews that hint at her involvement in the 2025 game.

Manni L. Perez is rumored to be Lucia's voice actor in GTA 6

Actress Manni L. Perez is heavily rumored to be Lucia's voice actor in Grand Theft Auto 6. As can be seen in the X (formerly Twitter) post above, she does resemble the character.

In fact, X user @_Dyllie_ also posted a video of Manni from one of her shows, in which she sounds quite a bit like Lucia.

Many have found this clip convincing and believe that she is the protagonist's VA.

Some reactions to Manni L. Perez's video clip (Images via X)

Interestingly, the rumored GTA 6 voice actor did state in an old interview that she was transitioning her career into motion capture and voice-over.

Moreover, Manni L. Perez has also previously talked about working on something big; however, she couldn't reveal any details because of NDAs. These agreements might be related to her alleged role as Lucia in GTA 6. A portion of the interview in question can be heard in the following X post.

While the rumor of her playing Lucia is interesting to analyze, it cannot be confirmed unless Rockstar Games or its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, make an official announcement.

Even if Manni L. Perez is Lucia, she most likely won't be able to reveal it without permission from Rockstar. Therefore, readers should take all information regarding the protagonist's VA with a grain of salt until an official announcement is made.

More GTA 6 trailers are expected to be released in 2024, leading up to the game's launch in 2025 on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. That said, the first trailer itself has led to a lot of fanfare as well as controversy.

An individual by the name of Lawrence Sullivan, also known as the Florida Joker, believes that his likeness was used for a character seen in the GTA 6 video. He has posted many clips addressing this issue since the trailer was released and has also demanded millions from Rockstar Games.

