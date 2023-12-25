Who is Manni L. Perez, and why is she likely to be GTA 6's voice actor?

GTA 6 fans have been obsessed with trying to learn about Lucia, the voice actor who performed her role. The spotlight has now shifted to Manni L. Perez, with many fans believing sounds and looks just like Lucia. Fans were previously fixated on Ana Esposito and Alexandra Echavarri. Interestingly, both Perez and Echavarri have worked with Rockstar on Grand Theft Auto 5.

None of these rumors about any of these actors can be confirmed, but here's a look at Manni L. Perez and why she could be Lucia's voice actor. This is mere speculation at the moment, so fans should take it all with a grain of salt.

Everything about Manni L. Perez, the actor rumored to be voicing Lucia in GTA 6

Manni L. Perez is a New York-based actress who has previously lent her voice to GTA 5, specifically an NPC named "Clubber 2," according to IMDb. She's also worked in several popular TV series like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Marvel/Netflix's Jessica Jones, and The Blacklist.

Perez also won the Imagen Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Esperanza Morales on Law & Order SVU. Some fans believe that Rockstar has a history of recruiting actors from Law & Order, as both Ned Luke and Steven Ogg, the voice actors for Michael and Trevor, respectively, have been on the show. However, this could be a mere coincidence as the show has had a long list of actors.

Fans also believe that she looks and sounds eerily similar to how Lucia appeared in the GTA 6 trailer. As such, internet sleuths have come up with several videos to compare her voice with Lucia's. The X (formerly Twitter) post embedded below shows one such clip from Chicago P.D., a 2019 episode titled The Forgotten, where she played the role of Devon Rozata.

Although Perez has denied having done any voice-over work for Grand Theft Auto, in another interview, she said that she has been moving toward motion capture and voice-over. As expected, GTA 6 fans have taken this as a hint that Perez is indeed the voice behind Lucia.

Manni L. Perez isn't the first actor who has been speculated to be voicing Lucia in GTA 6. Ana Esposito and Alexandra Echavarri were also rumored to be behind the female protagonist in the upcoming game. Notably, Perez and Esposito have also worked on Law & Order, while Perez and Echavarri have previously lent their voices to a Grand Theft Auto title.

Currently, there's no confirmation as to who plays Lucia in Grand Theft Auto 6, so fans will have to wait until it's officially revealed.

