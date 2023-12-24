Fan makes accurate recreation of GTA 6 trailer in GTA San Andreas

The GTA 6 trailer has fetched a record number of views on YouTube, and it's inspiring fans to make videos of their own. The latest noteworthy "remake" was made using another title from the same series — Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. This fan-made trailer was originally uploaded on YouTube by ARAVALGTA but was later reposted on Reddit.

The video is extremely accurate to the original trailer, except for Grand Theft Auto 6's characters. Jason and Lucia have been replaced by Claude and Catalina, respectively. Certain NPCs seen in the original trailer have also been changed.

This fan-made video even recreates the reels seen in the original trailer for Rockstar's upcoming title, along with various depictions of Leonida that were based on real-life Florida moments.

GTA 6 trailer remade in GTA San Andreas with surprising accuracy

The above video was first uploaded on YouTube by a Spanish-language channel that has made several shorts using Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. According to its description, they made this trailer on an Android device with 4 GB RAM, which is why some of the stills might seem to be of lower quality.

The YouTuber recreated every scene from Grand Theft Auto 6's video accurately. Their trailer starts with footage showing a freeway in Los Santos and then Area 69, which is meant to replicate the Leonida prison. The most hilarious twist comes immediately after, as viewers see Lucia from GTA 6 has been replaced with Catalina.

The rest of this trailer is surprisingly accurate, as the creator thought of clever ways to imitate several of the scenes. The airboat seen in Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer is replaced with a hovercraft, while its alligators are swapped with a shark in one scene and a leopard in another.

The new trailer even has a scene where a Grand Theft Auto 6 NPC that resembles Kodak Black is replaced with CJ, while the guy he's hugging has been changed to Big Smoke. Moreover, another non-playable character from the upcoming title seen hanging on Carl's car door while driving has been replaced with OG Loc.

Many users said they expected Rockstar to come up with something like this to troll fans before revealing a real trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6. Others also found it amusing that Claude can finally be heard talking, as he was always mute in Grand Theft Auto 3.

In other news, there has been some controversy involving the GTA 6 trailer, with a man claiming that Rockstar used their likeness without their permission, following a similar claim by the infamous "Florida Joker."

