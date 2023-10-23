5 essential tips as GTA Online Nightclub guide for beginners

Businesses are the source of regular income in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. Rockstar Games has added many of them over the last 10 years, and one of the most popular ones is the Nightclub.

While the game revolves around building a criminal empire, this business allows you to earn legally. That said, its underground warehouse is used for selling illegal goods and making money.

Several Nightclubs are available in the game, and all of them can be purchased, but a few are strategically better positioned. For those just getting into this business, here are five essential GTA Online Nightclub tips for beginners.

GTA Online guide: 5 essential Nightclub tips for beginners

1) Selecting the right location

You can purchase a Nightclub in GTA Online from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. While you can choose any, buying either the Downtown Vinewood or West Vinewood Nightclub is best. This is because of their good connectivity to the highway and somewhat central position on the map.

This will significantly reduce travel time and allow missions to be completed quickly. Besides these two properties, you can also opt for the Vespucci Canals Nightclub, which is further down south but still has good connectivity.

2) Complete Nightclub Management missions at regular intervals

When you enter your Nightclub, you will notice a bar in the bottom right corner. This indicates the club's popularity, which drains over time, and maintaining it at a high level allows this business to make the most money in GTA Online. For this, you must complete Nightclub Management missions regularly.

These missions can be started from the Nightclub office computer or by calling Tony Prince and requesting work. Some Management missions pop up automatically upon entering the Nightclub. They are quicker and easier to complete but get triggered randomly.

3) Hiring technicians for the Warehouse

Hire technicians from the Nightclub office computer (Image via YouTube/TGG)

There are seven departments in the Nightclub Warehouse, and you can hire technicians to source goods for five of them. However, each department is linked to a different GTA Online business and makes a different hourly profit.

Here are their names, the businesses they are linked to, and the hourly profit margin:

Cargo and Shipments - Special Cargo Warehouse - $8,570

- Special Cargo Warehouse - $8,570 Sporting Goods - Bunker (Gunrunning) - $7500

- Bunker (Gunrunning) - $7500 South American Imports - Cocaine Lockup - $13,500

- Cocaine Lockup - $13,500 Pharmaceutical Research - Meth Lab - $11,500

- Meth Lab - $11,500 Organic Produce - Weed Farm - $6,075

- Weed Farm - $6,075 Printing and Copyin g - Document Forgery Office - $5,400

g - Document Forgery Office - $5,400 Cash Creation - Counterfeit Cash Factory - $9,450

Beginners should only hire technicians for the most profitable ones initially. It is unknown if Nightclubs will return in GTA 6, but more information might be provided when the GTA 6 announcement date arrives.

4) Collecting money from the safe

The Nightclub can make up to $50,000 every 48 minutes, one in-game day in GTA Online. It is stored in the Nightclub office safe and can be collected anytime. That said, Rockstar Games has limited the safe capacity to $250,000.

Once that threshold is hit, it won't store any more money. Therefore, you must collect money from their Nightclub safe regularly to avoid losing additional income. It must also be noted that the income differs from the Nightclub Warehouse income.

5) Buying the right upgrades

Nightclub upgrades (Image via YouTube/TGG)

When buying a Nightclub, there will be certain upgrades listed, such as Nightclub Style, Dancers, Light Rig, Storage, and Dry Ice. They are quite costly, so beginners can avoid getting them. The only upgrade worth investing in is Storage since it allows more goods to be stored in the Warehouse.

Security, Equipment, and Staff upgrades can be bought from the Nightclub office computer. Purchasing the Staff upgrade slows down the rate at which the Nightclub popularity drains, so those who can afford it should get it.

