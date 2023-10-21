Top 5 quickest ways to make money in GTA Online

The main motivation behind completing missions and other jobs in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online is making money. Rockstar Games has added several options for that, often introducing more with major DLC updates. Some money-making methods can take a lot of time, but there is no shortage of ways to earn an income relatively quickly. That said, they usually require an initial investment.

While having a lot of options is great, sorting out the best ones can be tricky. So, this article will assist players by listing the five quickest ways to make money in GTA Online.

Payphone Hits and 4 other ways to make money quickly in GTA Online

5) LSA Operations

LSA Operations is a set of three Freemode missions added to GTA Online with June 2023's San Andreas Mercenaries update. To access them, players must first purchase the Mammoth Avenger from Warstock Cache and Carry and then equip it with the Operations Terminal.

Once that is done, players can launch an LSA Operations mission from the Operations Terminal inside the aircraft. The payout of these missions ranges between $45,000 and $70,000, which is decent, but these jobs can be completed quickly and easily, allowing them to be repeated in quick succession.

Besides LSA Operations, players can launch Project Overthrow missions (San Andreas Mercenaries story missions) from the Operations Terminal. However, they take a lot longer to complete.

4) Payphone Hits

Payphone Hits are assassination missions assigned by Grand Theft Auto 5 protagonist Franklin Clinton. They are also pretty easy to complete and can pay quite well. To unlock Payphone Hits, players must purchase a Celebrity Solutions Agency and complete three Security Contracts.

They can then access Payphone Hits by going to the blue telephone icon on the map or calling Franklin. The base payout of this job is just $15,000, but that can be increased by adhering to additional mission objectives. Moreover, completing a Payphone Hit within 15 minutes can raise the overall payout up to $85,000.

3) Auto Shop Robbery Contracts

Auto Shop Robbery Contracts are like heists. They feature some setup missions and a finale and can pay really well. To unlock Auto Shop Robbery Contracts, players must purchase an Auto Shop and complete its setup mission. These contracts can then be started from the Auto Shop job board.

Although there are many Auto Shop Robbery Contracts in GTA Online, only three appear randomly on the board at a time. Most of these contracts pay over $100,000, but the Union Depository Contract payout ranges between $300,000 and $375,000. There is also a bonus for completing a Robbery Contract for the first time.

2) The Cayo Perico Heist

The Cayo Perico Heist payouts were recently nerfed by Rockstar, but it is still a pretty good money maker, especially for solo players. It has simple setup missions, and its finale can be completed pretty quickly. Players can earn close to $1 million in an hour and a half through this heist.

Those playing with other players can also loot Gold as a Secondary Target to raise the overall payout. That said, to start The Cayo Perico Heist, one needs a Kosatka Submarine that costs over two million dollars. This investment can recouped in a couple of playthroughs and will keep players engaged while they wait for the GTA 6 announcement date.

1) The Data Leaks VIP Contract

The Data Leaks VIP Contract is a part of the Celebrity Solutions Agency business in GTA Online. It gets unlocked after completing a Security Contract and features some story missions involving popular American rapper and producer Dr. Dre. This job can be completed in a few hours and rewards $1,000,000.

The Data Leaks VIP Contract can be replayed any number of times, but Rockstar Games has imposed a cooldown period. Nevertheless, some of its missions are mandatory only on the first playthrough, meaning players can earn its million-dollar payout much quicker on replays.

