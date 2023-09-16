5 best GTA Online businesses after the anniversary update

Rockstar Games has introduced several businesses in GTA Online over the last 10 years. These initially require a hefty investment but are then a stable source of income. While the anniversary update, released on September 14, 2023, did not introduce any new businesses to the game, it has increased the payouts of some of them for this week (until September 20, 2023).

Rockstar Games has also applied a 50% discount on all Agency properties and upgrades for this week, making it the best time to get one. With that said, let's take a look at the five best GTA Online businesses after the anniversary update.

Celebrity Solutions Agency and 4 other great GTA Online businesses after the anniversary update

1) Hangar

Rockstar Games kicked off Grand Theft Auto 5's 10th anniversary celebrations with the most recent GTA Online weekly update. It gave away free items, discounted some properties and vehicles, and doubled the payout of Hangar sell missions through September 20, 2023.

The Hangar business has emerged as one of the most profitable and easy-to-run establishments of late. After purchasing a Hangar, you can source crates yourself as well as pay Rooster McCraw $25,000 to get one or two for you.

There are various crate categories, and each sells for $30,000. Originally, Hangar sell missions were only air-based, but now they can be completed with land vehicles, which has made them much easier.

2) Celebrity Solutions Agency

The Celebrity Solutions Agency is a rather unique business in GTA Online as it does not involve resupply and sell missions. Instead, you can complete various types of contracts to make money.

Firstly, there are Security Contracts that have their own subcategories and are pretty easy to complete. You can also attempt Dr. Dre's contract, known as The Data Leaks, whose standard one million dollar payout has been doubled through September 20, 2023.

The Agency also has its own vehicle workshop, which is an optional upgrade. It allows the installation of Imani Tech upgrades in compatible vehicles. Hence, this business is a great option from multiple perspectives.

3) Acid Lab

Unlike the other businesses, the GTA Online Acid Lab is set up inside the MTL Brickade 6x6 truck. Hence, you can take it anywhere with you. This business can either be bought with the vehicle from Warstock Cache and Carry or acquired by completing all The First Dose missions. This business is operated by resupplying goods and selling the finished product.

That said, you can pay $60,000 to automatically accrue a full batch of supplies. Selling the maximum amount of product pays well over $200,000. However, installing upgrades can increase that amount a fair bit, and naming the product before selling rewards a 5% bonus.

4) Nightclub

The GTA Online Nightclub has been one of the best businesses since its debut. It is almost entirely passive, which means that you don't need to grind much to make a profit. You can either complete Nightclub Management missions once in a while or hire new DJs to keep its Popularity high.

A club with maximum Popularity makes around $50,000 every in-game day. Additionally, you can make money via the Nightclub Warehouse, wherein you'll have to hire technicians to accumulate goods, which are later sold for a profit.

If rumors about Grand Theft Auto 6 being set in Vice City turn out to be true, Nightclubs can be a great addition to that game as well.

5) Bunker

The GTA Online Bunker is an underground facility used for manufacturing weapons. As with various businesses, you must resupply this establishment and then sell the finished product to make money. Besides production, you can also assign staff for research, which unlocks interesting items.

Another way of making money with the Bunker is via Ammu-Nation Contracts, which require you to deliver a truck carrying excess weapon parts to an Ammu-Nation store. You'll receive $150,000 on the first attempt and then $50,000 for each subsequent successful attempt.

