5 missions in GTA series that are simply boring

The GTA series is known for creating many memorable missions. However, there are some errands that have exhausted the community. Rockstar Games usually implements different kinds of gameplay mechanics to make one's experience unique. The developer also includes plain mission designs that are less thrilling compared to others.

That said, this article lists five missions in the GTA franchise that a majority of the player base considers boring.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 boring missions in the GTA series that are a drag to play

1) Salvatore's Called a Meeting

Salvatore's Called a Meeting is a mission in Grand Theft Auto 3 given to Claude by Toni Cipriani. While there are many fascinating things in GTA 3, this mission is not among them. It requires the protagonist to go to Joey's Auto Painting garage to pick up a limo and Joey. Then, he has to pick up Luigi and Toni and drive them to Salvatore's Gentlemen's Club.

Once delivered, the mission ends, and Claude is given $15,000 as a reward. Although Rockstar Games added Triads' gang members to make the last stretch of the mission challenging, the overall gameplay still feels boring.

2) Life's a Beach

Life's a Beach is a mission in San Andreas given to CJ by OG Loc. Since the mission takes place after OG Loc returns from jail and in a low-life status, he asks the popular GTA protagonist to steal a Pony van.

CJ’s mission is to go to the beach, win a dance battle against a female DJ, steal her car, and drive it to a designated lockup. One could argue that Rockstar Games demonstrated the dancing mechanism through this mission. However, there are nightclubs in GTA San Andreas where this would have fit better.

3) Hung Out to Dry

There is no doubt that GTA 4 has many interesting features that make it a unique addition to the series. However, Hung Out to Dry is a mediocre mission compared to other errands in the game. Vladimir Glebov asks Niko Bellic to terrorize a money borrower named Muscovski.

The protagonist drives to the borrower’s shop and threatens him to return the money. Muscovski tries to flee but gets caught only after a few blocks. The mission is very short and has no action-packed sequence except for a short car chase.

4) Scouting the Port

Scouting the Port is one of the most sluggish and tedious missions in the GTA series. Rockstar Games even disables the ability to sprint during the mission, forcing players to walk. It requires Trevor Philips to scout the Port of Los Santos with Floyd and Wade.

While Wade takes a different route after some time, Trevor gets stuck with Floyd, slowly undertaking various chores. This mission is so tedious that even GTA 5 speedrunners had a difficult time completing it faster. The ending is also uninteresting as Trevor simply flees from the scene once his goal is fulfilled.

5) Did Somebody Say Yoga?

Did Somebody Say Yoga? is perhaps one of the most boring missions in GTA 5. As the name implies, it requires Michael De Santa to practice yoga with Amanda De Santa and Fabien LaRouche. Rockstar Games put too much detail into the yoga mechanism and added multiple steps to complete a single asana.

However, the latter half of the mission becomes interesting when Jimmy De Santa drugs Michael, causing him to glide over the entire map of Grand Theft Auto 5 in hallucination, followed by Amanda leaving the house. That said, it is still tedious to successfully complete every yoga step at the beginning.

Check out these other interesting facts about the Grand Theft Auto series:

All Grand Theft Auto games || Grand Theft Auto 5 sales || Grand Theft Auto 6 release || Legendary cars || Popular characters

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Have you completed all these missions? Yes No 0 votes