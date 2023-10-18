How many copies of GTA 5 sold so far, and how much money did it make?

GTA 5 was one of the most popular games when it was launched in 2013 and remains unstoppable even after 10 years. The popular title from Rockstar Games can be frequently seen topping the charts of the highest-selling video games across various platforms. Although the American gaming studio hasn’t officially revealed its sales figures, many third-party establishments have tried to make an estimate over the years.

The Grand Theft Auto 5 IP is believed to be the most popular project for both Rockstar Games and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive. This article provides a brief overview of how many copies of GTA 5 have reportedly been sold so far and its estimated revenue.

GTA 5 has reportedly sold over 185 million copies with a net profit of approximately $8 billion

A bar graph representing the sales records of Grand Theft Auto 5 (Image via statista)

According to statista, a renowned data analytic website, Rockstar Games has reportedly sold over 185 million copies of Grand Theft Auto 5 until August 2023. As seen in the image above, the game has seen a stable growth of five million copies per month. Since the latest report is over a month old at the time of writing, the updated figures are reportedly expected to increase.

A bar graph representing the annual sales units of Grand Theft Auto 5 (Image via statista)

Another report shows how many copies of Rockstar Games' GTA 5 have sold each year. The figures are in the millions, and the latest updated year is 2020.

Although there are no definite figures of how much money the gaming studio has made from the wildly successful GTA title so far, it generated over $815 million worldwide within the first 24 hours of its release in September 2013. Therefore, it is safe to assume that Rockstar has already crossed the billion-dollar milestone with the game.

According to various independent sources, Grand Theft Auto 5 has made nearly $7.7 billion until early 2023, a figure that is expected to cross $8 billion later this year.

This is a phenomenal achievement for Rockstar Games, with many insiders claiming that no other studio has been able to surpass this milestone. It is also worth noting that the publisher once gave away the game without any charges for PC players.

On May 14, 2020, Rockstar announced that PC players could download GTA 5 for free from the Epic Games Store. Although the offer was available only until May 21, 2020, players were allowed to keep and play the game. This boosted its popularity further.

It's been 10 years since Rockstar released a GTA game. The gaming industry is now eager to see what other records the studio will break after the release of Grand Theft Auto 6.

