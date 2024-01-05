10 worst missions in GTA series so far

The GTA series is known for having some of the best missions in the gaming industry. However, some errands make the gameplay experience frustrating. While most missions feel way ahead of their time, a few are collectively despised by the community. This article lists ten of the worst missions in the Grand Theft Auto series till the latest title.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Ten terrible GTA missions that make the experience bitter

1) Wrong side of the tracks

This mission from GTA San Andreas gave players nightmares that still haunt many. The frustrating part of it is Big Smokes shooting aim. While you try your best to give Big Smoke an advantage over the enemy, he will always miss his shots. He also blames you after the failure.

2) Did Somebody Say Yoga?

While this mission from the latest title has no frustrating elements per se, it can bore you to death with its slow progress. The popular GTA protagonist, Michael De Santa, is forced to do yoga with his wife and her trainer. You have to do each step and maintain the position, making the mission tedious.

3) Demolition Man

Demolition Man from Vice City can make you rage-quit the game because of its faulty flying mechanism. Tommy Vercetti is supposed to plant four bombs using a remote-controlled helicopter. However, the controls and time limit make it hard for most first-time players.

4) Escuela of the Streets

Escuela of the Streets forces players to go on a slow mission with Manny Escuela. While there are many fascinating things in GTA 4, this mission is certainly not among them. Although the climax gets a little exciting, the frustrating part is that you have to chase a slow-moving car with Manny constantly blabbering from behind.

5) Learning To Fly

Early Grand Theft Auto games were notorious for having the worst flying mechanism, and the Learning To Fly mission from San Andreas exploits that extensively. Mike Toreno forces CJ to learn to fly using a remote-controlled plane. The plane is very difficult to control and often ends up crashing.

6) Supply Lines…

Supply Lines… is another flying-related mission in San Andreas that forces CJ to use an RC plane to find and destroy moving objects in the open world. While it has no time limit, you must monitor the plane’s fuel. Rockstar removed such tedious tasks from the latest title, and that’s why GTA 5 is better than San Andreas in many aspects.

7) Scouting the Port

Scouting the Port is another slow mission in Grand Theft Auto 5. While Trevor-related missions are usually thrilling, this one forces you to slowly move through the Port of LS to find the target. It also includes various shenanigans like moving containers and operating cranes, making it a boring experience.

8) Publicity Tour

Publicity Tour is a thrilling mission in GTA Vice City, but its implementation frustrates many. Tommy has to drive a bomb-rigged vehicle that cannot be stopped or slowed down. The Love Fist members take some time to defuse the bomb, forcing you to drive through the entire map of Vice City continuously.

9) Friend Request

Friend Request from GTA 5 has one of the worst narratives and is filled with various loopholes. The mission's progress happens slowly, forcing you to sit through long cutscenes to understand what is happening at the moment. You also don’t get any monetary rewards except for some feature unlocks.

10) Life's a Beach

Most of the OG Loc missions in GTA San Andreas are already tedious, and this one forces you to dance on the beach to progress. Each step must be perfectly timed and score above the threshold limit to pass. After that, it is just a simple vehicle robbery and storing it in a garage.

