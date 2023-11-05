7 GTA San Andreas missions that were way ahead of their time, ranked

San Andreas is one of the widely popular games in the GTA series, and many fans continue to play it to date. The 2004 title was one of Rockstar Games' most ambitious projects. The missions, gameplay mechanics, and characters successfully managed to set them apart from other titles in the franchise. Despite having low-resolution visuals, the missions still attract hardcore fans.

This article lists and ranks seven of the best GTA San Andreas missions that were way ahead of their time.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Seven evergreen missions in GTA San Andreas

7) Stowaway

Stowaway is one of the most intense missions in GTA San Andreas, where CJ is required to complete various difficult objectives in record time. It takes place at Verdant Meadows Airfield, where people from the CIA arrive at the location via a plane to steal supplies.

CJ has to follow the plane, get inside it before take-off, kill the guards, destroy all supplies, and get off the plane with a parachute as soon as possible.

6) Just Business

Just Business is an action-packed mission in GTA San Andreas depicting various action movie scenes from Hollywood. It has gunfights, car chases, and extreme stunts that keep players on the edge of their seats.

The Russian Mafia goons ambush a business meeting, trying to kill CJ and Big Smoke. They both flee the scene on a motorcycle. However, the goons continue to follow them with cars, bikes, and trucks. Rockstar Games incorporated many top-notch action scenes in this mission that were ahead of their time.

5) Reuniting The Families

Reuniting The Families requires CJ to deal with the SWAT team and cops while he tries to rescue his brother Sweet from getting killed. GTA San Andreas players must evacuate Sweet from the motel and take him home. However, the enemies follow them with patrol cars, helicopters, and bikes.

Rockstar Games also added a scene from the Terminator 2 movie in this mission. Grand Theft Auto fans are guaranteed to enjoy this mission to the fullest.

4) Freefall

Freefall is a daredevil mission where Rockstar Games pushes its game mechanics to the fullest. In this mission, CJ is required to steal a plane, tail another plane carrying a hitman, jump onto the hitman’s plane mid-air, kill the enemies, and fly the plane safely to the airport.

No other video games at that time offered such thrilling missions. However, the popular GTA title received applause from fans for such missions.

3) Wrong Side of the Tracks

Wrong Side of the Tracks is a notoriously popular mission in GTA San Andreas. Although it is deemed one of the toughest missions in the Grand Theft Auto series, many fans continue to play it to challenge the game mechanics.

CJ and Big Smoke are required to kill Vagos gang members fleeing on a train. However, there are various obstacles on the path that can hinder their motorcycle chase. Many players are seen using high-IQ techniques to complete the mission.

2) End of the Line

End of the Line is the final mission in GTA San Andreas, and it also has various intense scenes. CJ is required to kill both Big Smoke and Officer Tenpenny and restore Grove Street Families’ reputation. It is one of the longest missions in the game, packed with intense gunfights, car chases, and emotional moments.

However, completing the mission gives ultimate satisfaction to the players and also ends the saga of San Andreas.

1) Saint Mark's Bistro

Saint Mark's Bistro is one of the most surprising missions in San Andreas, where Rockstar Games allowed players to visit Liberty City from GTA 3. No other games in the franchise allow players to travel to other titles’ cities to date.

However, this feature amazed the playerbase as it also has an important storyline mission. CJ visits Liberty City to kill Marco Forelli and eliminate the Forelli Family for good. Many fans are anticipating similar surprising missions in Grand Theft Auto 6.

