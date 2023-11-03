GTA 6 Beta APK download links for Android and iOS mobiles: Real game or fake?

The internet is filled with misleading and fake information about Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6, and recently, a new website has emerged claiming to provide the upcoming game for Android and iOS devices. While Rockstar Games has yet to provide any updates about its new project, the website has attracted some players’ interest. However, you should refrain from using these applications as they are not directly from the gaming studio.

The GTA 6 Beta APK is certainly fake and may lead to serious security problems

A website allegedly claiming to provide Grand Theft Auto 6 for Android, iOS, and PC (Image via Sportskeeda)

The news about the beta application of the upcoming game went viral after the latest GTA Online weekly update. But, before proceeding to download, one thing you should note is that Rockstar Games has yet to release the game for major gaming platforms.

The game has been in development since 2014, and apart from the GTA 6 leaked gameplay clips, the gaming community does not know any other details about it. Keeping this in mind, the studio is unlikely to create a portable version of the game for minor platforms and offer it for free, so it is safe to say that this version of the game is certainly fake.

Moreover, the HD Universe games of the Grand Theft Auto series have yet to debut on mobile platforms. Even after decades, Rockstar hasn’t officially released Grand Theft Auto 4 and Grand Theft Auto 5 for Android and iOS platforms. Therefore, claiming to offer a mobile port of the unfinished and unreleased game is undoubtedly a con.

The website allegedly offers the beta version of the game for Android, iOS, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. GTA 6 is reportedly one of the most ambitious projects of the American gaming studio, and many insiders have stated that it will only be released on modern consoles (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, or higher). Therefore, old-gen console users are also advised not to fall for such bogus claims.

Moreover, installing and running unofficial and unverified software can jeopardize your device. Many players have fallen into such traps in the past, risking their privacy and security. Therefore, you should stay away from any such game files, and the best course of action is to wait for an official announcement from Rockstar Games about the title.

