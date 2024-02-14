5 intriguing facts about GTA 3 that most players might not know about

Grand Theft Auto: 3 is the pioneer of the modern-age GTA series. Rockstar Games created history with this release, which is still considered one of the best open-world games. While fans have been playing it for over two decades, many secrets are still buried under its structure. GTA 3 was one of Rockstar Games’ most ambitious projects of the late '90s and the early 2000s.

This article lists five of the most intriguing details about GTA 3 that only a fraction of the fans know.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The listings are not in any order.

5 barely known facts about GTA 3 that are intriguing to learn

1) The gameplay had to change after 9/11

The notorious 9/11 attack heavily impacted the release of the popular Grand Theft Auto title. While Rockstar Games originally intended to release it on October 3, 2001, the dire situation forced the company to delay it for almost three weeks. Finally, GTA 3 was released on October 22, 2001, with several gameplay changes.

Many skyscrapers, including the in-game World Trade Center buildings, were removed from the map for obvious reasons. The studio even removed an entire mission that referred to terrorism. Many vehicles were also changed; the most notable are the airplanes made unflyable (or hard to fly) in the final release.

2) It is linked to GTA San Andreas

Many fans may not know this, but the story of GTA San Andreas has direct connections with the events of Grand Theft Auto 3. As per the lore, Claude and Catalina were in San Andreas before they moved to Liberty City. This is evident in the mission Farewell, My Love… in the 2008 title.

Before the events of Grand Theft Auto 3, Catalina was dating CJ. She betrayed him and fled with Claude. Eventually, she also betrayed Claude, which led to the events of the 2001 title. Many fans cannot comprehend this link, as San Andreas was released a few years after Grand Theft Auto 3.

3) Canceled multiplayer mode

Including multiplayer game mode has always been a thing for Rockstar Games since the first Grand Theft Auto game. GTA 3 was also planned to have a multiplayer mode initially. However, it was later canceled for various reasons.

The PC game files of the 2001 released version still have several details that refer to an online multiplayer mode. However, the most popular belief is that Rockstar Games scrapped it due to limitations in time and resources at that moment. The development of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City also led to the decision.

4) Vice City references

Rockstar Games always includes subtle hints in games that refer to its upcoming projects. However, the release of GTA Vice City was present in the 2001 game in a not-so-subtle way. It is a well-known fact that the City of Vice is based on real-life Miami. The 2001-released version has a billboard that says, “See you in Miami.”

It is an obvious reference to its successor, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. However, Rockstar Games changed the board in GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. The latest edition simply says, “See you Soon.” However, the pink glow in the word “Soon” still subtly refers to Vice City.

5) First-person camera mode

Grand Theft Auto 3 was the first game in the series to include a first-person camera perspective. However, it is different from what you see in GTA 5 and Online. In the 2001 title, you can enter first-person mode while idle, aiming the M16 or Sniper Rifle, and driving.

Additionally, you can enter a top-down camera perspective along with the default third-person view. After this, the first-person and top-down view disappeared from the Grand Theft Auto series for a while. Although the former mode fully returned in Grand Theft Auto 5, the top-down view is still absent from the series.

