5 little details in GTA San Andreas that make it so special

GTA San Andreas is the last title of Rockstar Games' 3D Universe. However, it also pioneered many things that became mainstream in the latter titles. San Andreas was a dream project of the gaming studio at that time, and the same can also be noticed within the gameplay. Grand Theft Auto games are always known for their attention to detail and minor references.

Rockstar Games also included them in San Andreas to make the gaming world more lively. With that being said, this article lists five little but important things that make GTA San Andreas a special game.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 minor things that make GTA San Andreas a remarkable video game

1) Vehicle customization

Vehicle customization is one of the most underrated features in San Andreas. While customizing vehicles has become a regular thing in the current games, San Andreas was the first to introduce extensive car customization. You can find shops named TransFender across the map of the popular GTA game that offers Los Santos Customs-like facilities.

It is no surprise that many players are unaware of this feature, as car customization was not very popular during the 3D Universe period. However, Rockstar Games still offered it in the game, which paved the way for extensive customization in Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer version.

2) Intractable food vendors

A hotdog van in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (Image via GTA Wiki)

While most players remember Grand Theft Auto 4 as having interactable food vendors, only the OG fans remember that the 2004 title also has them in the open world. CJ can approach them to replenish his health between missions in GTA San Andreas.

This makes it easy for players to continue with the gameplay without having to save the game or look for health packs here and there. CJ can also steal the van and use it to traverse the map. Such minor inclusions make the world of San Andreas more alive and natural.

3) Changing body shapes

It is one of the most astonishing features in San Andreas that was never seen in the GTA franchise to date. In other titles, the shape of the protagonist remains the same. However, in San Andreas, you can customize CJ’s body tone with diet and exercise.

None of the other games in the Grand Theft Auto franchise have this feature, making it unique and exclusive to San Andreas. If you eat less, CJ will become skinny, and if you eat more, he will grow fat. However, you can balance CJ’s diet and exercise at the gym to make him muscular.

4) Upgradable abilities

Almost all abilities of Carl “CJ” Johnson can be upgraded in GTA San Andreas. While the gameplay starts with some basic skills of the protagonist, you can upgrade them by doing activities such as going to the gym, fighting, swimming, shooting, and many more.

These activities target different skills of the popular GTA protagonist. Going to the gym and participating in fighting will make your muscles grow and learn new combat movements. Similarly, shooting will gradually upgrade your gun-playing ability, making you more perfect with weapons. Regular swimming will increase your breathing ability, allowing you to remain underwater for longer durations.

5) Recruiting gang members

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is all about gangs and hoods, and Rockstar Games allows players to utilize them. The game gradually requires you to increase CJ’s gang territory to progress. This also spawns friendly gang members within the occupied areas.

CJ can approach them and recruit them for various missions and other activities. These features are also available in the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition Netflix version. Another interesting thing to notice is that if you point a camera at the gang members, they will pose for a photo throwing gang signs.

These little details make San Andreas worth replaying in 2024.

