5 details in GTA 4 that were way ahead of its time

GTA 4, the successor to GTA San Andreas, is one of the most widely celebrated video games developed by Rockstar Games. It was a newer establishment in the world of Grand Theft Auto, with timeless and unexpected features at the time of its release.

To this day, players all over the internet applaud it for its intense storyline and narrative, exquisite art design, realistic physics, and game environment. Here are five details about the title that have defined its very legacy in the world of gaming.

5 things that made GTA 4 revolutionary during its time

1) Physics and reactivity

Despite the funny fail videos of ragdolls, the game has made its mark in the past two decades because of its highly-engineered game physics.

Compared to its precursor, Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, it has better reactivity to foreign elements like water, terrain, and more. Car crashes and explosions are much more realistic and practical than in the far superior GTA 5.

The environmental reactivity of the player and NPCs is a unique feature. For example, paramedics here try to save NPCs, unlike GTA 5, where they take notes and leave the injured dying.

2) Multiplayer

One of the most positively critiqued features of the game was its multiplayer mode. It ran very smoothly, just like the single-player mode, and its seamless matchmaking was ahead of its time.

The developers wanted to make it feel like an extension of the single-player mode and tried very hard to create an immersive multiplayer experience. Unfortunately, this game mode was discontinued on Windows in 2020.

3) Art design

Snapshot from GTA 4 gameplay (Image via bit-tech.net)

GTA 4 was the first game in the Grand Theft Auto series to have moved on from a cartoon-based to a more realistic and modeled art design.

The developers focused on detailed tone and style, primarily because of the rapid growth of high-definition graphics on video game platforms.

One of the best things about the art design is that it still preserves the authentic style and it doesn't feel like an entirely new video game series.

4) Brawling and combat

It has the best combat and brawling in the entire franchise. Most titles of the video game series have a very specific set of moves available for the protagonists.

In the week of its global release, GTA 4 was highly appreciated for its realistic fighting and improvement in the mechanics of the punches, kicks, and hits.

Not only that, but the game also has different movements for melee weapons, which was, unfortunately, monotonous in previous games.

5) Game Narrative

It has a very emotional and characteristic narrative. It is renowned for its darker tones in the storyline, which differentiates it from traditional GTA games.

The game offers choices to control the narrative. It's one of the few games in the industry that have shaped the future of story-based video games.

Niko is loved by players all around the world. His character development in the game creates a cinematic and theatrical gameplay experience.

It will forever go down in the history of video games as a uniquely blended mixture of gameplay, graphics, and grandiosity. It was way ahead of its time in the smallest of details and game elements.

