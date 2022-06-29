How to make GTA 5 cars handle more realistically with mods

GTA 5 is still enjoyed by millions of players around the globe, and one of the reasons the game continues to thrive is thanks to an ever-growing modding community.

Driving is one of the core aspects of Grand Theft Auto 5 and is a part of almost all activities in the game. The cars stick to the ground a bit better in GTA 5, and improved physics was added to make driving feel almost like a racing game. However, if players want to make the handling of the cars more realistic, they have to enlist the help of mods. With that being said, let’s see which mods can help players make driving mechanics in GTA 5 more realistic.

3 GTA 5 mods that can make driving feel more realistic

1) Realistic Driving V v2.5

A mod created by Killatomate, the Realistic Driving V v2.5 changes driving physics in GTA 5 to make the experience as life-like as possible. In the mod, the physics for every single vehicle present in the game has been created from scratch, which makes this mod stand out.

The mod adds the following features:

Realistic driving physics (proper tire grip, slip angle, traction curve).

All driveable surfaces have reworked properties.

Realistic offroad driving.

The performance of every single vehicle matches its real-life counterpart perfectly (acceleration curve, braking, top speed, grip, wheelspin, handling characteristics).

Massive improvements to motorcycles.

Improvements to other driving physics (enabling to ram police vehicles more realistically).

Disable Automated brakes for every vehicle.

More realistic physics is applied to police vehicles.

Toggle to increase vehicle deformation.

2) Realistic Top Speed and Acceleration (All Vehicles)

GTA 5 cars are mostly based on real-life cars. These vehicles come already feature a good balance between top speed and acceleration. However, players can now make every car have realistic top speed as well as acceleration while boosting its stats through the Realistic Top Speed and Acceleration mod from brunodrl94.

The mod makes all supercars in the game reach 200 mph, normal cars 120 mph, decent ones a bit more than usual, and old ones a bit less than their default speed. Slow vehicles in the game, however, will still perform slowly but with a more realistic top speed.

With the help of this mod, players will now be able to feel the actual full throttle of cars in the game.

3) Drive V (Realistic Driving/Handling & Damage + DLC Support)

A mod created by PermissionToLand, Drive V is one of the most popular realistic driving and handling mods for GTA 5. The mod is a result of 5 years and 2000 hours of learning the driving physics system and countless testing sessions.

The mod gives heavy and old vehicles a realistic delay between the car reacting to the steering inputs. In it, players will notice that vehicles like the Emperor have a very soft suspension as well as more body rolls. The taxi in the game will have less precise steering and poorer brakes as compared to the police variant to reflect its wear and tear.

Acceleration and power levels will also be adjusted to match a car's real-world counterpart. Damage and deformation have also been increased to a realistic level, similar to what is present in GTA 4.

To conclude, players may use any of these mods to make driving as well as the handling of vehicles realistic. This will help the game offer a completely different and unique experience to players looking for a more life-like gameplay.

