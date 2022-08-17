GTA 4 multiplayer fans keep the game alive on PS3

The PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 consoles do not have access to GTA Online anymore. However, that has not stopped the Grand Theft Auto Online community, led by El Fuga, from keeping Liberty City alive on the PS3.

This has led to many gamers buying used PS3 consoles in order to go back in time. Instead of worrying about a remaster, they are playing the original game. It is a fascinating thing to see, and is proof that the older GTA games are still loved by the community.

El Fuga is keeping GTA 4 alive on the PlayStation 3

Grand Theft Auto 4's take on New York City - Liberty City - is often remembered fondly as a high point of the franchise. It is a vast city with plenty to see and do. According to El Fuga, in a chat with Gamesradar, there were two eras of GTA 4 multiplayer. Between 2008-2013, there was no fear of modded games.

There were servers that either focused on free-aim (which he preferred) or auto-aim. There was no hate between the groups, just a preference on how to play. However, things changed in 2012, when the PlayStation 3 consoles began to be jailbroken. Hacks, mods, and cheats began to appear, and that ruined the game.

Neither Rockstar nor PSN did much to stop the growth of modders and cheaters in online play, and ultimately, this ruined the fun for many players. Thankfully, it did not stay that way.

Ultimately, a group of GTA 4 players began grouping themselves together via a series of forums. They would begin to regularly play online GTA via PlayStation 3's Grand Theft Auto 4 servers.

For the sake of the game, long-time players would come together to play, compete, and share their appreciation of Liberty City. If this group of fans wanted to keep enjoying the game though, they had to keep modders and cheaters out.

El Fuga said:

“Some of them were undercover inside communities doing it subtly. I worked hard to detect them and make sure that each player was completely clean, with not even a mod menu installed.”

These fans, after all, just want to have fun and enjoy Grand Theft Auto 4, and not have to worry about cheaters. Sadly, modders will never really go away, so the community has to stay vigilant if they want to keep the game pure and fun.

These players, in a group of over 50 members, meet daily at about 7 PM GMT and do all they can to help newcomers. According to El Fuga, they play in a variety of modes, though they mainly play “Cops n Crooks.”

According to the community leader, GTA 4’s physics, the details of the city, and driving mechanics make the game unmatched in terms of realism. While it is not a perfect game, it is one they enjoy dearly. El Fuga stated that he enjoys seeing new faces on the servers, adding:

"Some old players that heard about our multiplayer games decided to get a PS3 and start playing with us again. Imagine seeing some names I hadn't seen for about a decade, and then see them coming to play again in 2022! I gotta say, I'm also impressed there are still new people that come to the multiplayer scene every year and stick around. For a 14-year-old game, it says a lot."

El Fuga’s group connects via Telegram. It is nice to see that even today, the Grand Theft Auto franchise holds a dear place in the hearts of everyone who has played the game, regardless of the console or platform.

