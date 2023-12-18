Netlifx's GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition review: Is it worth it?

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is in the spotlight once again after Rockstar Games and Netflix collaboratively decided to release it on mobile devices. While Rockstar is the original creator and developer of the title, its collaboration with Netflix has made things interesting. Currently, you can play the game in one of two ways: by purchasing it from the mobile application store or by having an active Netflix subscription.

The second method is new for a Grand Theft Auto title, leaving many to wonder whether or not it is worth their money. This article provides a brief review of Netlifx's GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition for mobile devices.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Is the GTA Trilogy Definitive Editon Netflix version worth the investment?

The straightforward answer is yes. Netflix is gradually helping revolutionize the mobile gaming scene, and the inclusion of GTA Trilogy Definitive Editon is undoubtedly a welcome move. But first, you must understand how Netflix’s version of the game works.

The online streaming service offers the GTA Trilogy on mobile for all its subscribers free of cost. This means you can access the title simply by subscribing to any of the monthly plans offered by Netflix.

However, you should note that installing the game via this method doesn’t get you a permanent license. You will be eligible to play GTA Trilogy on Netflix as long as you have an active subscription. Once your subscription is over, the streaming service will not let you access the game.

This method should benefit gamers who prefer testing things out before making a final purchase, meaning you can try the game using a Netflix subscription, and if you like it, you can purchase the full version from the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Even if you don’t want to buy the full game, you can continue playing the Netflix version by renewing your subscription. The streaming service's cheapest plan is $6.99 per month, giving you complete access to all three titles.

On the other hand, Rockstar Games charges US $19.99 for each title of the GTA remastered trilogy. Thus, using your Netflix subscription to play the game on your mobile device is a smart and cost-effective choice.

A screenshot from the Netflix version of the remastered trilogy (Image via X/GameRoll)

Rockstar Games has also introduced some changes to the mobile version of the remastered trilogy, such as enhanced graphics. While the game's console and PC versions faced severe criticism, fans are praising the mobile version for adding some quality-of-life changes, especially the Classic Lighting Mode.

That said, until Rockstar Games rectifies the issues plaguing the title on console and PC, the Netflix version of the game is a must-try.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you like the Netflix version of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition? Yes No 0 votes