5 hidden Easter eggs in GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto games are full of Easter eggs, and the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is no exception. It is an amalgam of three classic 3D Universe games with HD settings. As is customary, Rockstar Games brought the majority of Easter eggs from the old universe to the new one. While veteran players are already accustomed to them, many new players are still unaware of their existence in the game.

However, knowing about their existence is insufficient as the game developers are very clever in hiding them around discreet locations. This article lists five Easter eggs from all three games that GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition players can try to find.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Moon Landing Scene, Celebrity NPCs, and three other interesting Easter eggs in GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

1) Frankie Outfit

The Frankie Outfit is one of the lesser-known Easter eggs in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition. It is a custom t-shirt that players can obtain after completing the game 100%. This includes all story missions, side quests, collectibles, and random events. Once unlocked, it will be available at the Vercetti Estate mansion.

The clothing is white with black borders around the neck and sleeves. Players can recognize it by the embroidered text that reads, “I completed Vice City and all I got was this lousy t-shirt.” While completing the story is easy for many players, reaching 100% remains a challenge for many.

2) Celebrity NPCs

Rockstar Games played a sneaky trick with the NPCs in San Andreas Definitive Edition and included several celebrity lookalike NPCs that spawn only at a specific location.

When you unlock the Las Venturas map and visit the city, you'll notice several celebrity NPCs roaming the streets. Tupac Shakur, Kurt Cobain, Elvis Presley, LL Cool J, and other celebrities were featured as Easter eggs in San Andreas Definitive Edition. They are easily identifiable due to their distinctive style and attire.

3) Changing moon size

This is one of the most popular Easter eggs from 3D Universe GTA games that have been discontinued since the HD Universe. However, Grand Theft Auto 3 Definitive Edition players can still shoot the moon for a hidden surprise. Rockstar Games made the moon change in size when shot with a proper weapon.

GTA 3 players can equip a sniper rifle and shoot it to change its size to their liking. The moon grows to a certain extent with each shot, then shrinks to its smallest size. However, you must be aware of your surroundings as this can attract police attention.

4) Moon Landing Scene

During the early 2000s, one of the most widely circulated conspiracy theories was that the Apollo 11 moon landing was a hoax and had been staged. To make fun of this, Rockstar Games included a moon landing scene being faked inside a movie studio in Vice City Definitive Edition.

Players can find this GTA Easter egg by visiting the InterGlobal Studios and looking for the "B Stage" recording room. The set includes a lunar landing vehicle with the American flag. To create a realistic atmosphere, the walls are also painted with a space theme.

5) Umbrella Corporation

The Zombotech Corporation is an eerie location in San Fierro with many hidden meanings and references. However, the structure itself is a giant Easter egg that most players are unable to identify. It's a nod to the Umbrella Corporation from the Resident Evil series.

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition players can visit the location to find a sign that reads "Sinister Zombie Virus Research Corporation," elevator directions to the Zombie Lab, and many other hidden references. Rockstar also included a mission based around the area so that players would not miss the Easter egg.

