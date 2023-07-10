5 reasons to replay GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition (July 2023)

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is one of the most popular titles in the GTA series and fans love it for the nostalgia it provides. Rockstar Games remastered three of the classic 3D Universe titles, namely, Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas, and allowed players to relieve their memories in modern settings. Although the game’s launch was not mellow for both the developer and players, it is still a notable title in the series.

While most players have already played the original titles several times in the past, there is no excuse for one to not play it in the modern era. This article lists five reasons why you should revisit the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition in July 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 reasons why GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition deserves a revisit in 2023

1) Improved graphics

The first thing that players notice in GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is the improved graphics. While the original games have a cartoonish 3D environment with low-resolution graphics, the remastered games provide HD graphics with up to 4K resolutions. This is a great deal for modern gamers, as all three games can be played on bigger screens with fluid animations.

The improved graphics give a new life to the games and everything feels fresh and brand new. Many players also claim that the resolution is sharper than Grand Theft Auto 5. If you want to escape Los Santos for the time being and visit other cities, the remastered trilogy is a must-try option.

2) Modern controls

Since Rockstar Games ported GTA Trilogy into a modern era, it also added modern controls to the game. While PC players always have the luxury to choose from the 104 available keys to control the game, gamepad users have to stick to the limited number of buttons which were weirdly mapped in the past.

However, GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition has the option to choose from modern or old controls, which makes it easy for all gamers to play the game. The controls have become mostly similar to other games, eliminating the need to learn older mappings.

3) Available on the latest platforms

It is an undeniable fact that in 2023, most players prefer gaming on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. While the original games were released for the older generation of consoles, the remastered trilogy was released for all modern platforms, including PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

This means you can play the games on any platform of your choice without the need for backward compatibility. The GTA 6 budget leaks disclosed that Rockstar Games is focusing more on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Therefore, players are advised to play the remastered trilogy on the newer consoles to get a hang of the future.

4) Revisit the 3D Universe cities in high definition

All three cities in the classic titles belong to the 3D Universe and they differ totally from the current HD Universe. Although Rockstar Games ported two of the cities to the modern setting, they bear only slight resemblances. However, GTA Trilogy remastered version allows players to revisit the OG cities and explore them in high definition.

The gaming studio also added additional minor details to the open worlds which were not there in the original versions. Players who are yet to explore the old GTA cities in HD should do so for a fresh experience.

5) Quality of life improvements

Rockstar Games not only improved the graphics of the original GTA titles, but also added a number of quality-of-life improvements to them. These changes are visible from the beginning of the game. A full-screen weapon wheel, a fully functional GPS system, instant mission restarts, and many other things were added to the game.

These things significantly improvise the gameplay experience and all Grand Theft Auto fans can enjoy the titles without having to learn the old ways of doing things. They also make the game replayable for countless hours.

