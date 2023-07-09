5 reasons to replay GTA 5 story mode in 2023

GTA 5 offers one of the best storylines in the Grand Theft Auto series and players frequently come back to enjoy the gameplay. Rockstar Games released the title in 2013 and it is still one of the best-selling games ever. The story writers composed an epic and fun plot that keeps players engaged for hours. Usually, the main storyline takes around 30 hours to complete, and with additional side quests, it increases to approximately 50 hours.

This makes Grand Theft Auto 5 one of the best games to stick to for long durations. While most veteran players already completed the Story Mode upon its release, there is no excuse that it cannot be replayed. This article lists five reasons why gamers should play GTA 5 Story Mode in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 reasons to restart the GTA 5 campaign in 2023

1) Engaging Storyline

It is no denying that despite being nearly a decade old, Grand Theft Auto 5 has one of the best storylines to date. Many GTA fans also state that the game's plot can easily outrun several modern titles. Rockstar Games tells the story of three characters diversely, that swiftly get combined with each other.

This decentralization of the plot makes it more engaging and fun to explore. You can also switch between the characters at any time to change the flow of the game. Each character comes with a distinct backstory and daily events that still surprises players.

2) Mods

Modding is one of the best ways to play a game and GTA 5 is famous for its extensive modding features. There is a huge and dedicated modding community for the decade-old game that continues to develop new mods with the passage of time. If you find the default game setting bland, you can add mods to spice up things.

GTA 5 mods are known for their creativity and fun that compels players to return to the game. However, modding is mostly popular among PC players as console users have to pay a hefty price of giving up on their system’s warranty to mod any game.

3) Enhanced graphics

Despite being nearly a decade old, Grand Theft Auto 5 has one of the best visuals. The PlayStation 3 game still produces stunning sceneries and visuals that can awe players. Even many modern-era games do not come near to what Rockstar Games produced in 2013.

The studio released the GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2022, which improved the visuals even more. PC players can also generate eye-catching visuals with powerful graphics drivers and graphics mods.

4) Repolish the plot

As mentioned before, most veteran players finished Story Mode as soon as the game dropped, and have been engaged with Grand Theft Auto Online ever since. However, it is a human tendency to forget things over the course of time and the game is also no expectation. To relive the moments and repolish the plot, players can replay the game in 2023.

Since a GTA 6 announcement is also on the horizon, it is the best time to finish the campaign again so that players can spot all the similarities and Easter Eggs in the next game.

5) Try different approaches

Rockstar Games allow you to play GTA 5 Story Mode in multiple different approaches. Most missions and heists have at least two different official ways that players can choose from. However, you can also add your own unique approaches, which can produce fun and interesting outcomes in the game.

The community has developed various approaches and strategies that you can try to enjoy the gameplay differently. Although the core approaches of the missions cannot be altered, you can still create funny moments in mission beginnings and cutscenes that make the game fun to play.

