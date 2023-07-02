Rockstar Mobile Launcher reportedly leaked in the GTA San Andreas update for Android and iOS

Rockstar Games has been frequently updating GTA San Andreas on Android and iOS platforms recently, and game data miners have found some intriguing details about a mobile launcher and paid subscription service. A user named logan-mcgee on GTA Forums leaked a slew of new details that they found in the game codes for Grand Theft Auto San Andreas.

According to them, Rockstar Games has collaborated with a new developer to create the mobile launcher.

The leaks also showed how the popular American gaming studio plans to introduce new features to its existing mobile games. The new launcher is said to be the smartphone equivalent of Rockstar Games Launcher on PC. However, the studio is yet to confirm the claims.

Leaks revealed Rockstar Games’ plans for a new mobile launcher for GTA games

On June 29, 2023, logan-mcgee shared a thread about how Rockstar Games is testing a mobile launcher for Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Android and iOS versions. According to them, the upcoming launcher, which is currently dubbed "Rockstar Mobile," will have many features built-in, including a GTA+ subscription.

The data miner also stated that San Andreas would have new login screens and that players could transfer other standalone games to the launcher for free. Interestingly, they also mentioned that Rockstar Games would allow players to try the mobile games for free for a limited time.

The leaks also showed a new game-developer company called GameClub (https://gameclub.io) which is rumored to be maintaining all operations related to the Rockstar Mobile service.

GameClub was acquired by Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, in March this year.

According to the data miner, the company is known for creating subscription-based mobile applications for video games. This led the community to believe Rockstar Games would introduce its subscription model from PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Grand Theft Auto 5 in the mobile app.

However, the data miner clarified that no assets related to the paid subscription had been used in the game codes yet.

Following the Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks last year, Rockstar Games has taken numerous steps to secure their IPs, and many fans believe that the recent updates to old games are part of it.

