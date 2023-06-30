GTA San Andreas for Android reportedly going free to play as a limited time trial

Some data-miners are finding information indicating that GTA San Andreas's Android and iOS ports may have a free time trial, possibly for GTA+ subscribers. Rockstar Games hasn't confirmed anything, meaning the findings here are not necessarily finalized. Even if the rumored time trials are true, no known release date has been leaked thus far.

GTA forums user logan-McGee compiled the latest information on this leak. There also appears to be something called Rockstar Mobile and several mentions of an entity known as Game Club. The full details of this data mine will be discussed below, including the extent of how "free to play" it is.

GTA San Andreas on Android may be free to play for some players based on recent data-mined time trials

Tez2 @TezFunz2



Is this gonna be the "Free access to classic Rockstar titles" from last year's survey? Vadim M. @NationalPepper There are tons of new UI stuff inside too, some of which is unfinished. There are tons of new UI stuff inside too, some of which is unfinished. 👀 https://t.co/m78InghSPE GTA+ assets within GTA SA Mobile version🤨Is this gonna be the "Free access to classic Rockstar titles" from last year's survey? twitter.com/NationalPepper… GTA+ assets within GTA SA Mobile version🤨Is this gonna be the "Free access to classic Rockstar titles" from last year's survey? twitter.com/NationalPepper… https://t.co/l02WKXrTca

According to Tez2, there were some GTA+ assets in the GTA San Andreas mobile ports (both Android and iOS) during the June 27 update. Various artworks leaked by Vadim M can also be seen in the above Tweet, which contains several old Rockstar titles.

The purpose of these UI elements in GTA San Andreas is yet to be revealed. Let's look at the GTA forums leak about the Android and iOS ports.

GTA San Andreas Android datamine

The GTA forums post (Image via Rockstar Games)

logan-McGee mentions how a new launcher is coming to mobile devices, which may or may not be tied to GTA+. There are some free time trials (keep in mind that GTA San Andreas usually costs money to play on Android) based on the following string:

"Time's Up! Unlock the Full Game to Continue"

There are more strings like:

"It didn't feel like [minutes] minutes? That's got to be a good thing. Buy the full game now."

It doesn't appear that the total amount of minutes has been finalized yet. Some code mentions "free_trial," yet never mention how a player can try GTA San Andreas for free.

This was discovered in the recent data mine (Image via Rockstar Games)

Among the data mined for this game was the above screenshot, which shows a Grand Theft Auto Online player driving an HSW car. HSW vehicles are only available for GTA+ subscribers, which would give the rumor of the new free time trial being connected to that subscription some credibility.

Based on logan-mcgee's findings, Take-Two purchased Game Club earlier this year. Some of the data mined code found recently references it, often as GC in some areas (like "GCConfig").

There have been several updates lately

the suspect driver @TheSussyDrifter

Are you guys gonna fix the basketball bug in the game? @RockstarSupport Excuse me, three update in a row within 2 days for GTA San Andreas?Are you guys gonna fix the basketball bug in the game? @RockstarSupport Excuse me, three update in a row within 2 days for GTA San Andreas?Are you guys gonna fix the basketball bug in the game? https://t.co/9k0FMwMkth

Android gamers noticed that GTA San Andreas received three updates within a few days. That's unexpected, especially since this title never gets frequent patches in this time frame. The primary phrase used for these updates was:

"General bug fixes."

Rockstar Support is also pretty vague, merely saying stuff like:

"Improved compatibility on recent versions of Android OS and Pixel devices."

More patches may be planned for this port in the upcoming days and weeks. Likewise, a future update could include the long-rumored GTA+ time trials. Note that GTA+ is only purchasable on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, so it's unknown if that will change with the rumored mobile time trials.

Poll : Woudl you get GTA+ to play the old games? Yes No 0 votes