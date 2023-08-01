5 reasons Tommy Vercetti from GTA Vice City is one of the best protagonists in the franchise

GTA Vice City gave players many iconic fictional characters, and Thomas "Tommy" Vercetti is one of them. Rockstar Games released the popular Grand Theft Auto title in 2002 and introduced fans to the protagonist Tommy, who later became a symbol of Vice City. The game has been out for over 20 years now, and the series has seen several other main characters. Still, the 3D Universe protagonist is considered one of the best by fans.

Although Tommy Vercetti cannot be regarded as an ideal role model, his story is definitely an inspiring one for hustlers. From getting nearly killed to becoming an undisputed ruler, he has seen many ups and downs in his time. This article lists five reasons why Tommy Vercetti is the most remarkable protagonist in the GTA series.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 reasons why Tommy Vercetti from GTA Vice City is still loved by fans

1) Character development

Tommy Vercetti has some of the best character development in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. He starts as a hired gun in GTA Vice City and later becomes independent from external influences. He is initially just a cold-hearted criminal who simply follows orders, but he turns into a powerful crime lord as the story progresses.

The puppet character becomes a strategic mastermind who keeps his friends close and enemies closer. This strategy helps him climb the rungs of the criminal ladder within a very short period of time.

2) Rags to riches journey

Tommy Vercetti arrives in Vice City to execute a deal on behalf of his (old) boss Sonny Forelli, and he has absolutely no money to his name at the time. The deal also goes wrong, and the GTA Vice City Protagonist's boss forces him to stay on the island until the stolen money is recovered.

However, towards the end of the plot, Tommy has over $120,000, which is a lot considering the time frame and the economy. The popular GTA game covers Tommy’s inspirational rags-to-riches journey in a very detailed manner.

3) Retaliates against his own boss

Tommy is one of the few Grand Theft Auto franchise protagonists who does not hesitate to challenge his own boss. After being fed up with Sonny Forelli's threats and pressure, the protagonist goes against him and eventually ends up taking his life. Tommy's agitation can be seen from a very early stages of the game.

He also forced Sonny Forelli to travel from Liberty City to Vice City, which shows how much of an influence Tommy had on his boss. Rockstar Games crafted GTA Vice City’s storyline in a skillful way to showcase the various sides of Tommy Vercetti’s character, and his defiance is a major aspect of his personality.

4) Tommy still follows his family traditions

Despite being a notorious crime lord, Tommy Vercetti still has a soft corner in his heart for his family. According to the game’s lore, Tommy’s father used to work at a printing shop in Liberty City, where he helped his father in cleaning the rollers.

This nostalgia results in the popular GTA protagonist buying the Vice City Print Works business with Earnest Kelly. Many fans claim that Tommy purchased this business as a homage to his father.

5) Ruler of Vice City’s crime world

Although Tommy Vercetti arrived in Vice City as a nobody, he later became the sole kingpin of the state. As the plot of GTA Vice City progresses, Tommy does whatever he has to do to keep climbing up the social ladder. He even acquires the Vercetti Estate mansion (formerly known as Diaz's Mansion) from Ricardo Diaz, one of the notorious crime lords in the city.

Acquiring the most influential estate is not enough for him, so Tommy kills Lance Vance and Sonny Forelli inside the very mansion and clears any obstructions to his goals. Many GTA fans claim that the protagonist is still the ruler of Vice City’s crime world. If this is the case, Rockstar should include an Easter egg referring to Tommy in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Poll : Do you still play GTA Vice City? Yes No 0 votes