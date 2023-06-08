5 reasons why Vice City makes sense for GTA 6 location

While Rockstar Games is yet to reveal the map and location of GTA 6 officially, many fans believe that the upcoming game will take place in Vice City. It is a fictional city inspired by real-life Florida. The American gaming studio used it in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Vice City Stories in 2002 and 2006, respectively. Apart from these, the iconic retro city has never appeared in any other installment in the series.

However, in recent years, there has been a surge in demand for Vice City to return to the franchise. This article lists five reasons why Rockstar should bring back the iconic city in GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 reasons why Rockstar Games should add Vice City as the primary location for GTA 6

1) Only major city to return to HD Universe

The first and most important reason is that Vice City is the only location that hasn't returned to the franchise's HD Universe. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Vice City Stories both took place in the 3D Universe and featured all related characters and events. However, the HD Universe is distinct from the 3D Universe and is the only standard setup the franchise currently follows.

Since the Untitled Grand Theft Auto game will take place in the HD Universe and all other 3D Universe cities are already present, Vice City is the ideal location to include in the title.

2) Vice City needs a map expansion

The map of Vice City needs an expansion. The current map is from the 3D Universe, and it is the smallest map in the entire franchise. However, Rockstar Games is known for expanding older maps in HD Universe, and Vice City is the only location left to do so.

Both Liberty City and San Andreas were significantly expanded in GTA 4 and GTA 5, and fans are eager to see how Rockstar game designers expand the existing map of Vice City in the modern period.

3) Perfect location to start a new GTA lore

Each Grand Theft Auto game includes a new map as well as lore. Rockstar Games' story designers skillfully compose the lore of each map, telling players the untold story behind it. The current Vice City deserves new lore in the modern era.

While it is unlikely that the new GTA 6 map will include stories from previous games, fans expect new content to unfold in the HD Universe Vice City map. GTA 4 and 5 already revealed a lot about the city through dialogs and radio stations, and now is the perfect time for Rockstar to fully show the new map.

4) Leaks already showed a Vice City setting

The infamous September 2022 GTA 6 leaks showed a Vice City setting for the upcoming game. Many locations, including train stations, cable car boogies, buildings, and others, directly depicted the Vice City name, which delighted fans.

Although Rockstar Games has yet to confirm the map, players are convinced that the game will take place in the iconic retro city. Because a portion of the Vice City map is already leaked, there is no point in scrapping it and building a new map from scratch.

5) Vice City is the perfect location for drugs and other cartel activities

According to many rumors, the GTA 6 gameplay will include drugs, cartels, and other popular South American crimes. The City of Vice is already notorious for these activities, and hence it makes perfect sense for Rockstar to include it in the upcoming game.

Moreover, the 3D Universe map already has several Latin gangs and cartels operating in the city. Rockstar developers should bring them back in the upcoming game to add to the criminal vibe of the location. Since it is a tropical island, the Southern American influence will be a perfect setting for the game.

