Why do gamers think GTA 6 will have real-life money rewards?

While the GTA 6 development process is already riddled with rumors and mysteries, a new buzz has emerged regarding the game's ability to provide real-life money rewards. Rockstar Games is working on the upcoming game in complete secrecy, which gives fans the opportunity to share their theories and speculations. Although some were proven correct over time, most of them were debunked by the community itself.

Similarly, the rumor about transferring in-game money to real money was quickly debunked. However, some fans still believe Rockstar will include such a system in the next title.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

What caused gamers to believe Rockstar Games would include a play-to-win feature in GTA 6?

Mat @MatDefies BREAKING: GTA 6 will be Play to Earn! 🤯 BREAKING: GTA 6 will be Play to Earn! 🤯 https://t.co/ZwQZdXhaVd

The earliest source of the Grand Theft Auto 6 rumor appeared on May 26, 2023, when a Twitter user named Mat (Twitter/@MatDefies) shared an image stating:

“GTA 6 will be Play to Earn!”

The image was a screenshot of a news article stating that the game would allow in-game money to be transferred to real life. The Tweet quickly went viral online, garnering over a million views. Following that, many fans speculated that Rockstar Games would take a groundbreaking step toward integrating web3 into the game.

Freaz7🐺 @freaz7 @MatDefies Wait what. That would be insane news for web3. The leader we've been waiting for... @MatDefies Wait what. That would be insane news for web3. The leader we've been waiting for...

In addition, some also mentioned that the American gaming studio would introduce cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies. According to them, GTA 6 gameplay would reward players with cryptocurrencies, and they’d be able to trade them through the game.

More rumors claimed that Rockstar would make Bitcoin a standard payment method in the game. This sparked a frenzy among cryptocurrency enthusiasts. However, this rumor is only half-baked as the original source of cryptocurrency speculation contains more intriguing details.

What caused the cryptocurrency rumor to spread?

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ I heard recently that in GTA 6, some missions will reward you in bitcoin instead of cash for completing some missions.



The stock market feature will return, with the addition of a broker for different cryptocurrencies. If GTA 6 incorporates this right, it's huge for crypto. I heard recently that in GTA 6, some missions will reward you in bitcoin instead of cash for completing some missions. The stock market feature will return, with the addition of a broker for different cryptocurrencies. If GTA 6 incorporates this right, it's huge for crypto.

Interestingly, the rumor about including cryptocurrency is older than the real-life money reward in Grand Theft Auto 6. It all started when some fans misinterpreted a series of tweets by Tom Henderson (Twitter/@_Tom_Henderson_), a well-known insider.

On June 3, 2021, he tweeted that some of the upcoming game's missions would give players cryptocurrencies instead of cash as rewards, which they could trade within the game. He said that Rockstar Games would bring back the Stock Market in the next Untitled GTA game and a new broker portal for cryptocurrency trading.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ Just so there's no confusion, I mean in-game payments of bitcoin.



These payments will come from the more higher up characters that needs to transfer high amounts of "untraceable cash and fast". Just so there's no confusion, I mean in-game payments of bitcoin. These payments will come from the more higher up characters that needs to transfer high amounts of "untraceable cash and fast".

He then clarified that all cryptocurrency and related trading would be limited to the game, with no real-world connection between the assets. This statement completely debunked the rumor of GTA 6 being a potential source of income and all related cryptocurrency speculation.

Poll : Do you believe Rockstar will allow players to transfer GTA$ to real life? Yes No 0 votes