Fact Check: Will GTA 6 allow you to transfer in-game money to real life?

While the gaming community waits for Rockstar Games to reveal what it has in store for the upcoming GTA 6, a new rumor is spreading quickly and has claimed that players will be able to transfer their in-game money to real life. The information has taken the community by storm, and many have been seen getting excited about a potential new "income source."

However, the American gaming studio has yet to officially confirm this, leaving some fans skeptical of the rumor. Thus, this article discusses whether Grand Theft Auto 6 players will be able to transfer money from the game to real life.

Will GTA 6 provide players with a real-life source of income?

The simple answer is no. Rockstar Games will not allow Grand Theft Auto 6 players to transfer their in-game money into real life. The franchise has always focused on earning and spending cash within the titles, without affecting real life. Although players can spend real cash to add money to their games (GTA Online Shark Cards), the reverse is not permitted.

What caused the rumor to spread?

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ I heard recently that in GTA 6, some missions will reward you in bitcoin instead of cash for completing some missions.



The stock market feature will return, with the addition of a broker for different cryptocurrencies. If GTA 6 incorporates this right, it's huge for crypto. I heard recently that in GTA 6, some missions will reward you in bitcoin instead of cash for completing some missions. The stock market feature will return, with the addition of a broker for different cryptocurrencies. If GTA 6 incorporates this right, it's huge for crypto.

The rumor began when some fans misinterpreted a series of old tweets by Tom Henderson (Twitter/@_Tom_Henderson_), a renowned insider. On June 3, 2021, he tweeted that GTA 6 gameplay would include bitcoins and cryptocurrencies. According to him, some of the missions will reward players with in-game Bitcoins rather than cash, which they can spend within the gaming world.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ Just so there's even less confusion - I'm not joking. This is what I heard from a someone that I trust and it will likely not be called "Bitcoin" per say - But it will be a cryptocurrnecy.



That being said - Always take info like this with a bit of salt :) Just so there's even less confusion - I'm not joking. This is what I heard from a someone that I trust and it will likely not be called "Bitcoin" per say - But it will be a cryptocurrnecy. That being said - Always take info like this with a bit of salt :)

They also stated that the GTA 5 Stock Market feature would return in the next game, with the addition of a broker to trade different in-game cryptocurrencies. In their explanation of the game's Bitcoin source, they stated:

“These payments will come from the more higher up characters that needs to transfer high amounts of "untraceable cash and fast."

A user named Cade Onder (Twitter/@@Cade_Onder) inquired whether it would be real-world cryptocurrencies.

In response, Tom Henderson clarified that the new assets would be limited to the game and could be traded on the Stock Market.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ @Cade_Onder Yes yes. Similar to how the stock market in GTA 5 works. @Cade_Onder Yes yes. Similar to how the stock market in GTA 5 works.

This makes it clear that Rockstar Games will not allow players to transfer money from Grand Theft Auto 6 to real-life cash accounts. However, when it comes to the in-game cryptocurrency and Stock Market, Tom advised players to take the information with a grain of salt.

