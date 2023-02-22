Is it worth to buy GTA Online Shark Cards in 2023?

GTA Online has several things that are notorious for ruining the gaming experience. Some are inappropriate for healthy gameplay, while others give users an unfair advantage over other players. Although most of the player base dislikes these features, Rockstar Games continues to include them in the game with no noticeable changes or balances.

Shark Cards are one of the most notorious features in the game that has existed for a long time. Despite widespread criticism from the gaming community, many players continue to buy them, giving Rockstar a reason to keep them in the game.

This article discusses whether Shark Cards have real value in GTA Online and if they are worth purchasing in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Does purchasing Shark Cards in GTA Online in 2023 make sense?

The short answer is no. Although Shark Cards are one of the most widely purchased items in GTA Online, they have no practical value. They are detrimental to your real-life economy and the gameplay experience of others.

These are micro-transactions that cost real money and provide in-game currency in exchange. For context, GTA Online is an online multiplayer game in which players must build their in-game criminal empire from the ground up to become the kingpin of Los Santos.

To do so, Rockstar Games has included several money-making methods that allow players to earn money while also having fun in the game.

In an ironic twist, the gaming studio has also added Shark Cards of various types, which provide players with direct access to in-game wealth. These microtransactions are priced differently and provide varying amounts of money in the game.

While regular players must grind their way up to a millionaire's level, owners of Shark Cards get an unfair advantage and become extremely rich with just a few micro-transactions.

This phenomenon can be compared to taking stairs and elevators to reach the destination above, where regular GTA Online players take the stairs, and Shark Card users are given the elevator advantage.

The in-game amount offered in Shark Cards also does not justify the real-world money it costs. The following is a list of all Shark Cards, their in-game offerings, and their real-world costs:

Tiger Shark Card - $250,000 - $4.99

Bull Shark Card - $600,000 - $9.99 USD

Great White Shark Card - $1,500,000 - $19.99 USD

Whale Shark Card - $4,250,000 - $49.99 USD

Megalodon Shark Card - $10,000,000 - $99.99 USD

Red Shark Card (Discontinued) - $100,000 - $2.99 USD

Interestingly, GTA+, another contentious addition by Rockstar Games in GTA Online, offers increased value on Shark Cards. The next-generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S users can purchase the subscription for $5.99 USD monthly and get an additional 15% bonus on Shark Cards.

The following are the in-game amounts that paid members will receive from Shark Cards:

Tiger Shark Card - $287,500

Bull Shark Card - $690,000

Great White Shark Card - $1,725,000

Whale Shark Card - $4,887,500

Megalodon Shark Card - $11,500,000

These two features give players who can afford to pay a significant advantage while forcing other players to work for their worth.

