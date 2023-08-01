How much is GTA 5 on Xbox (August 2023)?

GTA 5 is one of the best-selling games not only in the Grand Theft Auto franchise but also in the video gaming industry. Rockstar Games released the game in September 2013, and it has sold over 180 million copies so far. It is also one of the best-selling games on the Xbox console. The game initially launched on the Xbox 360 and was later ported to Xbox One and Series X|S.

Although most players have already heard about the game and its impact on the industry, many are unaware of its pricing. Both Rockstar Games and Microsoft frequently offer it at a discount, so players may be confused about how much they should expect to pay for it. This article explains how much GTA 5 costs on the Microsoft store as of August 2023.

What is the price of GTA 5 on Xbox?

Grand Theft Auto 5 is currently purchasable on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles, and you can choose from the following two versions of the game:

Premium Edition

Expanded and Enhanced Edition

While the Premium Edition is available on all generations, the latter is only available for the latest-generation Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar Games charges the following prices for the game:

Premium Edition: $29.99

Expanded and Enhanced Edition: $39.99

At the time of writing this article, Rockstar Games is offering discounts on both versions of the game. You can get the Premium Edition for $20.09 and the Expanded and Enhanced Edition for $19.99.

GTA 5: Premium Edition on the Microsoft Store (Image via Sportskeeda)

GTA 5: Expanded and Enhanced Edition on the Microsoft Store (Image via Sportskeeda)

Those who have subscribed to the Xbox Game Pass can also redeem the game for free. However, it should be noted that redeemed games are only accessible with an active subscription, and once it expires, the game will no longer be playable until you renew your subscription or purchase the game separately.

The Premium Edition includes Story Mode, Grand Theft Auto Online, and the Criminal Enterprises Starter Pack for multiplayer. The Expanded and Enhanced Edition does not include the Criminal Enterprises Starter Pack, but it offers more introductory rewards for players in the multiplayer version. These rewards eliminate the need to use GTA Online money glitches to make money.

The Grand Theft Auto 5 bundle pack on the Microsoft Store (Image via Sportskeeda)

If you own both Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles but haven't purchased the game yet, you can get the Grand Theft Auto 5 bundle pack for $59.99.

Brief details about the game

GTA 5 offers one of the best open-world gaming experiences full of action and adventure. You can engage in heists, robberies, gunfights, sports activities, or simply cruise around the map exploring the various in-game locations.

GTA 5 has definitely left its mark on the gaming industry, and fans are expecting a similarly thrilling experience from the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6.

