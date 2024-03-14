GTA 6 details reportedly leaked: 3v3 Basketball, RDR2's feature, and more

GTA 6 fans think they've found a new leaker, one who has been revealing things about the game even before the trailer came out. The highly-anticipated upcoming game from Rockstar has been targeted by leakers multiple times in the past, but this source seems to be far more subtle. The most infamous was the 2022 leaks, which revealed several gameplay videos of the game from its alpha build, and the leaker was given an indefinite hospital order.

Most recently, the GTA 6 trailer had to be released early after hackers revealed it online before its scheduled time. Now, some Redditors believe that a particular user on the website has been revealing minor details about the game and trailer before anyone else, which seems to have gone unnoticed.

NOTE: This article is completely based on leaks and rumors. Readers are advised to take them with a grain of salt until officially confirmed by the developers.

GTA 6 gameplay details were allegedly leaked even before the trailer

As seen in the above post on the r/GTA6 subreddit, Redditor 'AnaxesR7' brought people's attention to a mysterious user named 'Well_Look_Whos_Back.' This user allegedly predicted the GTA 6 trailer song, Tom Petty's Love Is a Long Road, before it was released or even leaked.

They claimed the trailer would come out on December 6, 2023, and also said that it would showcase the game world and that the major highlight would be the crazy things that happen in this world.

The GTA 6 trailer showcased several viral real-life Florida moments, and it came out on December 5, 2023, just one day before the predicted date. The Redditor also pointed to their username when asked about their source, which is a quote taken from the GTA 6 trailer. Surprisingly, their account was created on November 19, 2023, which implies that they might not have been bluffing.

The user also revealed several gameplay details about the upcoming game, claiming that it will have dual wielding, gore, and dismemberment, different colored sunsets, 3v3 basketball, and more. The OP also discussed how famous basketball player LeBron James and Rockstar "hyped each other up" when the trailer was launched.

Now, basketball is a feature that Rockstar has tried to incorporate in the past. In San Andreas, there were several basketball courts around the map where you could only play the game solo. Insiders have revealed that Rockstar intended to add another opponent, where you'd supposedly be able to block their shots. It would be interesting to see if this GTA San Andreas cut content ends up in GTA 6.

Another interesting detail that Well_Look_Whos_Back allegedly revealed is that carjacking will apparently be much harder. Now, this was somewhat hinted at by the gameplay leaks as it revealed multiple items for unlocking car doors.

Apparently, older cars will only need lockpicks, whereas more modern cards might need slim jims, and high-end luxury vehicles will need a hacking device called an "immobilizer bypass."

All this suggests that Rockstar wants to create a more realistic gameplay experience, much like RDR2. Some GTA 6 fans also want another RDR2-inspired feature — the ability to store people in your car's trunk.

In the Red Dead Redemption games, you can stow hogtied people on the back of your horse. This would also imply that there's a chance the rumors about keeping weapons in your car's trunk are accurate.

At the end of the day, while all of this information is intriguing, as is the mystery surrounding the now-deleted account, none of it can be confirmed as true and is merely speculation. As such, Grand Theft Auto 6 fans should take all this with a grain of salt. You'll have to wait for the GTA 6 trailer 2 to see if the leaked gameplay details are true or not.

