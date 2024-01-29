5 craziest Florida moments GTA 6 could recreate

With GTA 6 set to release in 2025, fans can't help but wonder what Florida moments Rockstar Games would add to the upcoming title. This is mainly because it is set in the state of Leonida (real-life Florida) and also goes back to Vice City, the fictional counterpart of Miami.

While the trailer did showcase several scenes, like the Alligator going inside a store and a naked man watering his garden, fans want the studio to recreate some other crazy stories from the state, and there is no shortage of them.

So, this article has sorted out five of the best "Florida Man" incidents that would fit right in GTA 6 and its chaotic environment.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 of the craziest Florida moments that deserve to be in GTA 6

1) People shooting a hurricane

Expand Tweet

One of the craziest, or the most hilarious Florida Moments surfaced around 2017 when a bunch of gun owners from the state decided to show their firepower to Hurricane Irma. The Facebook event went viral as it also stated, "Let's show Irma that we shoot first."

So, it'd be hilarious if Rockstar Games added this in GTA 6, and players get to see some NPCs all grouped up and trying to shoot down a hurricane. It'd be a direct reference, and anybody who keeps up with these crazy headlines would recognize it.

2) Painting crabs with political messages

Expand Tweet

Another tale from the good old days when a crazy Florida Man painted crabs in the Tampa Bay Area with anti-Hillary messages. This event went viral, where some people laughed at the stupidity of the act, while others requested the person to leave the crabs alone.

While this is certainly nothing as crazy as throwing a live gator through a Wendy's drive-through window, it would be hilarious if Rockstar Games added this moment in GTA 6. Players could find these crabs around the shore with messages on their backs when roaming around.

3) The cartwheeling suspect

Not many people would consider cartwheeling away from the cops, but most people in Florida aren't exactly normal, to begin with. In the viral video shot in Orlando, cops were trying to apprehend a suspect when he started doing cartwheels and crashed into one of the officers.

He then used his gymnastics to evade the authorities but was eventually caught. Since the video went viral, one more crazy incident has been added to the Florida Man list. It is also one of the perfect incidents that Rockstar Games could incorporate in GTA 6.

4) A man trying to time-travel crashes his car into a mall

A screenshot of the news from a news source (Image via Miami New Times)

While there is no shortage of crazy missions in the GTA series that could be added to the upcoming title, there are tons of insane Florida moments that can easily overshadow them. One such incident is from around 2015, when a Florida Man trying to time-travel crashed his vehicle into a mall.

While he was unsuccessful in traveling Back to the Future, the incident did cause a lot of damage to three businesses inside the mall. Rockstar Games has always added some sci-fi conspiracy theorists in their titles, and this person could fit the role. They can also recreate this mission in GTA 6, making things hilarious for players.

5) Florida Man gets killed by gator while hiding from cops

Florida and Alligators go hand in hand as man and beast share a lot of territory. This, however, also creates many instances of hilarious and not-so-hilarious moments moments. The first official trailer of GTA 6 showcased many details, and one was an alligator walking into a store.

However, there was a more gruesome incident where a 22-year-old who broke into a home was trying to hide from the cops but rather became gator food. Authorities found his body with his arm missing near the lake. Rockstar Games could use this incident to send a message that hiding in alligator-infested lakes while hiding from cops is a bad idea.

In other news, the Florida Joker is back with a new demand for Rockstar Games but hasn't received any response from the studio so far.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think GTA 6 will have many more Florida Man moments? Yes, absolutely Nah, I don't think so 0 votes