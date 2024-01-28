5 insane missions that GTA 6 story needs to recreate

The GTA series features many exciting missions that take players on a roller coaster of emotions. Now, with Grand Theft Auto 6 on the horizon, fans want Rockstar Games to recreate some of the most epic missions from the older titles in the upcoming installment. This would allow players to experience the nostalgia of these tasks once more while also paying homage to the legacy of the Grand Theft Auto series.

While numerous missions deserve to be on this list, it is neither possible nor practical for the developers to add them all in the forthcoming game. That said, this article lists five such missions that deserve to be recreated in GTA 6 with more twists and turns.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 missions from older games that GTA 6 should recreate

1) Treacherous Swine

GTA Vice City has many nostalgic moments that can be recreated in the upcoming title. However, the Treacherous Swine mission is undoubtedly one of the more memorable and insane ones.

The mission starts with Tommy visiting Juan Cortex on his boat, where he tells him about Gonzalez. Later, he offers him a chainsaw and asks to dispose of the loose tongue for everyone's benefit. Players then need to go to Gonzalez's place and chase him through the streets of Vice City before cutting him down in broad daylight.

GTA 6 could recreate this mission by giving either Jason or Lucia a chainsaw and making them chase and kill a target with this weapon.

2) Black Project

If there is one wacky vehicle that fans want to see in GTA 6, it is the Jet Pack from Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. While the object in question is interesting in itself, the mission that allows you to obtain it is outright insane.

After hearing the conspiracy theory from The Truth, CJ heads to Area 69, where he fights against armed military and government officials, before heading down to the lower level of the complex. After a tough battle and tons of sci-fi references, players are rewarded with the Jet Pack.

It instantly makes the game much more fun as players can travel across the sky without having to look for cars or avoid traffic. If GTA 6 decides to add this item, they should also try recreating this mission.

3) By the Books

Grand Theft Auto 5 has tons of missions, gameplay mechanics, and features that players would love to see in GTA 6 as well. While most are quite crazy, By the Books lets players control Trevor, who tortures a seemingly innocent person.

They have to use all means necessary to get the information out of him. This includes electrocuting, waterboarding, and pulling his teeth out. The mission is intense and can be a lot to handle for some players. However, its recreation would be perfect for GTA 6.

Since both Jason and Lucia seem a tad crazy based on the minute details available and the game's world seemingly chaotic, it won't be out of line if players could get a similar mission in the upcoming title.

4) Deconstruction

As mentioned, there are many crazy missions in GTA San Andreas, and Deconstruction is one of them. Since it arrives relatively early, it sets the tone for the game as players realize CJ also has a ruthless side to his otherwise friendly demeanor.

When a construction worker mocks and harasses his sister, CJ chases him down throughout the construction site. After the worker runs away and locks himself up in a portable toilet, CJ pushes it down a hole and pours wet concrete to seal him.

CJ murdering someone in such a brutal manner came as a shock to many. A task in the upcoming title where a character meets a similar fate would be a great nod to the Deconstruction mission.

5) Friend Request

Another GTA 5 mission that was surprisingly bloody was Friend Request. Lester informs the player about a businessman who is launching a new phone that will breach their privacy without the public knowing about it.

He then tasks Michael to infiltrate Life Invader, the Facebook equivalent of the in-game company, and place an explosive device in the prototype phone. Once Jay Norris goes up to the stage to unveil the new product, Michael gives him a call that blows up the phone and his head.

Since the scene was shocking, it would make sense for it to be one of the missions in Grand Theft Auto 6. The developers could also allow players to unlock a phone with an explosive feature upon completion.

