5 wacky vehicles fans might want in GTA 6

With GTA 6 on the horizon, there are several vehicles in the past titles that fans want to see return in the upcoming game. While most of them want the iconic or fast cars, numerous players want Rockstar Games to add the "wacky" vehicles that are both ridiculous in design but also equally fun to drive. There is no shortage of such vehicles in the GTA series, and Grand Theft Auto 5 Online has the vast majority of them.

The developers have been adding these types of vehicles to the game to give players a diverse choice. Not everybody wants to roll out of their garages in a sleek sports car. For them, Rockstar Games has some wacky choices.

So, this article will list five such vehicles that fans would be pleased to see return in Grand Theft Auto 6 when the title eventually rolls out.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 of the wackiest vehicles that fans would love to see in GTA 6

1) Bravado Sasquatch (Arena)

The Bravado Sasquatch (Arena) is a monster truck that comes under the weaponized armored vehicle in GTA Online. It is one of the only monster trucks in the game that players can customize.

Equipped with a rocket boost, gamers can obtain rapid acceleration with this huge vehicle, which is a bonus considering its top speed of 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h). This truck can also be seen in the Mad Max: Fury Road movie and is one of the reasons why Rockstar could add it to GTA 6 as well.

2) BF Space Docker

GTA 5 and its online counterpart have no shortage of strange vehicles, and the BF Space Docker is as wacky as things can get. It is a modified Dune Buggy that has "wings" attached to its side with two big trash cans at the back that look like thrusters.

It also has two antennas that glow at night and look cool. It is quite possible that Rockstar Games might bring back this car in GTA 6 as some sort of Alien Vehicle that players need to collect from the map.

3) Ramp Buggy

Ramp Buggy is among the strangest vehicles in GTA Online that players can obtain in the game. Its design is based on the Flip Car used in the Fast and Furious 6 movie. Similar to it, the Ramp Buggy can be used to launch other vehicles into the air.

While quite strange, the Ramp Buggy is still used and can reach a top speed of 113.00 mph (181.86 km/h). It is also quite fun to drive around the map and crash into unsuspecting victims as their cars flip and get thrown into the air. Fans would love to see this vehicle return in Grand Theft Auto 6.

4) Declasse Scramjet

Players have been using Declasse Scramjet for various purposes in Grand Theft Auto Online, but everyone will agree that it is one of the wackiest vehicles in the game. Not only does it look peculiar, but it also has rocket boosts, and the ability to jump makes it so strange.

The design of the Declasse Scramjet is inspired by the 1960s Anime series Speed Racer, Mach 5, and the Alfa Romeo 33/2 Coupé Speciale. On top of that, it can reach a top speed of 137.00 mph (220.48 km/h), making it one of the fastest cars in GTA Online. Combining all these ideas allowed Rockstar Games to craft this peculiar car that might also appear in the next title in the series.

5) BF Raptor

The list would be incomplete without adding the BF Raptor as one of the wackiest vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online. While it is considered a Sports Car in the game, it does not look its part at all. While the front wheels are visible, the back has one with a peculiar motorcycle-like design.

While it is not the fastest car in GTA Online, it can still manage to reach a top speed of 103.25 mph (166.16 km/h), which is quite alright for such a vehicle. Its design is based on their real-life Campagna T-Rex, and its peculiarity could be a reason why Rockstar Games might bring it to Grand Theft Auto 6 as well.

The GTA 6 trailer 2 might shed more light on the vehicles that players might get to drive around in the upcoming title.

