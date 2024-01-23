5 nostalgic moments Rockstar must recreate in GTA 6's Vice City

With GTA 6 confirmed to be set in Vice City, there are certain nostalgic moments that fans want to see in the game. Grand Theft Auto Vice City was one the first titles to have a voiced protagonist in the series and also introduced several new features and gameplay mechanics. This is one of the reasons why the community loves the game so much, and now the studio has the perfect chance to recreate some of the best moments from this title.

However, it is not possible to add every single detail from Vice City to GTA 6. This would ruin the unique atmosphere that Rockstar Games is aiming for. But, there are certain things and easter eggs that the developers can add to ensure that fans get a hit of nostalgia after encountering them.

This article will list five moments from Vice City that fans would love to see in the upcoming title.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 moments from Vice City that will give GTA 6 players a hit of nostalgia

1) Adding a mission like the Demolition Man

Demolition Man is still considered one of the hardest missions in all of the GTA series. Players have spent hours trying to drop the explosives using the RC Helicopter only to get swatted by the construction workers or run out of time.

So, it'd be amazing if Rockstar Games added a task that referenced this painful mission in GTA 6 as well and allowed players to struggle once again. This would be a hit of nostalgia, which could be amplified if the task comes out of nowhere. After all, unexpected twists are always more rewarding.

2) Get to chase a guy while revving a chainsaw

While several players are enjoying gruesome and intense FPS games while waiting for GTA 6 to roll out, others are reminiscing about the brutal Treacherous Swine mission. It was shocking to chase a guy across the street and cut him down with a chainsaw. This was a different type of mission than the other fun ones the game had.

So, it'd be incredible if either Jason or Lucia got to take out a target in a similar manner in GTA 6. It would be nostalgic, and fans of the older title would instantly recognize the reference. Since the upcoming title is set in Vice City, Rockstar Games could follow the same path Tommy took during that mission.

3) No, I just want to p*** you off before I kill you

This is one of the hardest dialogues in Vice City and had players howling when Tommy Vercetti delivered it. The tone of the dialogue, along with the intense atmosphere, was quite thrilling. This was also fitting of the protagonist, as Tommy has always been a daring character who feared no one.

So, it will be quite nostalgic if either of the protagonist duo repeats this line before killing an enemy. This would also be a great homage to the late Ray Liotta, who voiced Tommy in the previous game. Amazing dialogues are just one of the things fans are expecting GTA 6 to deliver when it eventually rolls out.

4) Playing cops

Cop Land in Grand Theft Auto Vice City was quite a hilarious mission that also showcased the cunning mind of Tommy Vercetti. After Tommy and Lance kidnap two cops and take their uniforms, they head toward a mall to plant explosives. The mission also unlocks the cop uniform players could wear anytime to role-play as police.

Being a vigilante has been a part of most of the titles in the series, but the developers removed this feature from GTA 5. However, it would be quite nostalgic if Jason or Lucia got to kidnap some cops to steal their outfits and then perform vigilante missions or gain access to the police station prison.

5) Dropping flyers from an airplane

As mentioned before, Vice City had all sorts of missions ranging from gruesome murders to silly quests like dropping movie advertisement flyers from an airplane. However, due to its nature, Dildo Dodo has become quite a nostalgic mission for most players.

It would be an interesting reference to Dildo Dodo if the GTA 6 protagonists got to participate in a similar mission or watch an aircraft drop promotional flyers of a movie all across Vice City. This could also be a recurring occurrence where the aircraft could be used by an enemy NPC to spread some propaganda. Regardless, it would be cool to see it in the game.

In other news, there are rumors that Rockstar Games plans to release GTA 6 on PS5 Pro on launch day to attract the maximum number of customers. However, the information remains to be confirmed by the official sources.

