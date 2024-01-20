5 things to expect from GTA 6 when it releases in 2025

Rockstar Games' long-awaited title, GTA 6, is set to be released in 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Fans expect it to be a significant improvement over previous entries in the series in all departments. This concerns not only its various features and gameplay mechanics, which its debut trailer did not showcase in detail, but also other areas like sales.

More about the next chapter in the Grand Theft Auto series may be officially revealed as its release date gets closer. Until then, let's take a look at five things to expect from Grand Theft Auto 6 when it arrives in 2025.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Grand Theft Auto fans can expect the following things from GTA 6 when it releases in 2025

1) More than one major city on its map

Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA 6 will be set in the fictional state of Leonida, likely based in Florida.

Vice City, one of the most iconic locations in the franchise, will be a part of Leonida, as revealed in the first official Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer. However, there might be more than one major city on the map at launch.

Based on what was seen in Grand Theft Auto 6's leaked development videos, Port Gellhorn could be another major location in Leonida. The area was mentioned in the leaks on multiple occasions and is allegedly based on Panama City.

2) A collector's edition

Many video game developers launch special or collector's editions of their new releases that contain unique items, such as art books, original soundtracks, statues, and other merchandise. Rockstar Games has also done this for its titles, like Max Payne 3, Grand Theft Auto 4, Grand Theft Auto 5, and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Therefore, one can expect a similar collector's edition of Grand Theft Auto 6 to be released with the base game in 2025. However, much like an exact GTA 6 release date, this item is yet to be officially announced.

3) No online mode at launch

Grand Theft Auto 5's online mode, Grand Theft Auto Online, has taken the series in a completely new direction, wherein a title's multiplayer holds just as much importance as its story mode. Multiple GTA 5 story-mode DLCs might have even been canceled after the success of its multiplayer.

However, readers should note that GTA Online was not available when the title's story mode was released on September 17, 2013. In fact, it was launched a few weeks later, and Rockstar Games may employ a similar approach with its next release.

4) High sales

Grand Theft Auto 5 has been highly profitable for its developer. The game has sold millions of copies in its lifetime and is expected to sell more before GTA 6 releases in 2025. Notably, the 2013 title recorded a whopping one billion dollars in sales in just three days after launch.

Given the excitement around Grand Theft Auto 6, the sequel is expected to make much more when it releases. Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, already anticipates eight billion dollars in Net Bookings in Fiscal Year 2025, which is when the upcoming title is rumored to arrive.

5) Minor bugs and glitches

Bugs and glitches are undesirable but common in the world of video games, especially when a new title comes out. Hence, Grand Theft Auto fans should expect some minor bugs and glitches in GTA 6 when it releases. This is because even Grand Theft Auto Online, despite being 10 years old, suffers from them.

That said, Rockstar should also be expected to deal with them quickly via updates and patches, as it does with GTA Online background updates. However, it would be great if the developer could release its next title without such minor issues.

