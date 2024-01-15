GTA Online background update fixed Auto Shop and Nightclub bugs

As per Tez2, a reputed Rockstar Games insider and data miner, a recent GTA Online background update has fixed some glitches and bugs related to various businesses and missions in the multiplayer. These include an Auto Shop Client Delivery bug, a Nightclub chair bug, a Nightclub and Vehicle Warehouse missions bug, an Operation Paper Trail mission bug, and two duplication glitches.

Rockstar regularly releases background updates to fix issues related to Grand Theft Auto 5's incredibly popular multiplayer. Recently, a similar background update patched the Speedo Custom God Mode glitch, which would allow exploiters to become invincible, giving them a significant advantage over regular players.

This article will cover all the changes that have reportedly been made.

Auto Shop, Nightclub, and some other GTA Online bugs reportedly fixed via background update

The X post above from @TezFunz2 mentions the bugs and glitches that Rockstar Games has reportedly fixed via a GTA Online background update. According to the insider, an Auto Shop bug related to Client Deliveries and customization orders has been fixed along with a bug that would cause the Nightclub chair to disappear, resulting in players getting stuck and unable to exit the property.

Additionally, the background update has patched a bug that prevented missions launched from the Nightclub or Vehicle Warehouse computer from starting properly. Those experiencing these issues should now be able to operate these businesses better.

List of all the bugs and glitches reportedly fixed by the background update in question (Image via X/@TezFunz2)

Those playing the first Operation Paper Trail mission, ULP - Intelligence, with multiple participants, may have experienced a bug wherein the additional players get stuck inside the building following the mission's introductory cutscene. As per Tez2, this issue has also been fixed.

For those unaware, Operation Paper Trail is a series of story missions in GTA Online, assigned by returning Grand Theft Auto 4 character, United Liberty Paper, better known as Agent ULP.

Lastly, the background update has patched two duplication glitches. One of them is an Acid Lab duplication glitch, and the other is an account duplication glitch. The comments on Tez'2 X post above have pointed out several other issues that are seemingly yet to be fixed.

Fans of the series hope that Grand Theft Auto 6 is free from such bugs and is a major improvement over its 2013 predecessor. The first GTA 6 trailer showed a glimpse of the upcoming title, but more is expected to be revealed this year.

