GTA online background update patches God Mode glitch: Report

According to prominent Rockstar Games insider and data miner, Tez2, a background update was released for GTA Online on January 10 that reportedly patched a God Mode glitch. This console-only bug, known as the Speedo Custom God Mode glitch, is used by some to become invincible. It was added back to the multiplayer recently despite being patched by Rockstar in 2023.

Along with the Speedo Custom God Mode glitch, January 10's background update has reportedly also fixed issues related to the Arena War Wheel and the Gangbanger Robbery, which is a part of the recently added Salvage Yard business.

Tez2 reported on January 10 that Rockstar Games had patched the Speedo Custom God Mode glitch via a background update. Moreover, the news about this bug returning to the multiplayer was also provided by Tez2 on January 8, 2024.

Rockstar had patched it once back in August 2023, but the insider suggests this fix was undone after the GTA Online Chop Shop DLC was released in December 2023.

Tez2 has also stated that Rockstar clears most fixes added with such background updates whenever a new DLC is released for the multiplayer.

Since God Mode glitches allow exploiters to become invincible, that can be a major headache for those who play the game fairly. Nevertheless, if the report of the Speedo Custom God Mode glitch being patched is correct, it is a huge relief for honest Grand Theft Auto Online players.

Notably, the background update has reportedly patched some other issues as well. According to Tez2, a bug related to the Salvage Yard's Gangbanger Robbery has also been fixed. It sometimes led to players hovering after a specific cutscene.

Details of the background update provided by Tez2 (Image via X/@TezFunz2)

Another glitch related to the same GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery that resulted in Police Helicopter passengers getting stuck upon landing has seemingly also been fixed. Lastly, the Arena War Wheel has reportedly been disabled during non-Rockstar-created missions to prevent any potential glitches.

