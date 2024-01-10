How to get a cop bike in GTA Online after Chop Shop DLC

Rockstar Games recently added some cop cars in GTA Online as part of The Chop Shop DLC in December 2023. No new bikes were added with this DLC, but you can spawn a cop bike in the multiplayer with Imani's help.

For those unaware, Imani is a character that debuted with The Contract DLC in 2021, introduced in the Agency's first cutscene after purchasing this business.

While her most useful trait might be providing Imani Tech upgrades, she can also help spawn a unique motorcycle in Freemode. So, here's how you can get a cop bike in Grand Theft Auto Online after The Chop Shop DLC.

GTA Online guide: How to get a cop bike after The Chop Shop DLC

YouTuber LaazrGaming uploaded a video on January 10, 2024, explaining how one can spawn a cop bike in GTA Online after The Chop Shop DLC. The first requirement is having Imani as a phone contact. For this, you must own a Celebrity Solutions Agency, complete one Security Contract, and head back to the Agency after completing the VIP Contract mission, On Course.

If she still doesn't appear in your phone contacts after these steps, you can add her via the Interaction Menu's Phone Contact Favourites list.

Once Imani is in your contacts, call her and select the Source Motorcycle option to spawn a motorcycle in GTA Online at a location near you. However, to spawn the cop bike, you must be in some specific areas.

The cop bike can be spawned via this method at these four locations by selecting the Source Motorcycle option:

Paleto Bay Sheriff's Office

Sandy Shores Sheriff's Station

La Mesa Police Station

Mission Row Police Station

Although you must be near one of these locations when selecting the option, as per LaazrGaming, you must not be within a 50-meter radius.

The YouTuber also states that the best chance of getting the bike is standing close to the intersection of La Mesa and Mission Row Police Station spawn radius. Here's an image depicting where you must stand and call Imani to have the best chance of getting the cop bike in GTA Online:

Standing in the area bordered by red dashed lines increases the chances of spawning the cop bike (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/LaazrGaming)

Once here, call Imani, select Source Motorcycle, and wait for the "Motorcycle sourced" notification to appear above the mini-map. Following these steps should get you the cop bike, according to the video above.

Those interested in the police-themed vehicles added with The Chop Shop DLC can buy them from Warstock Cache and Carry. Rockstar recently added a Park Ranger that can be unlocked via the new Wildlife Photography Challenge in GTA Online's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions.

It is an interesting event that can reward a decent amount of money and RP and keep players busy while they wait for Rockstar to release GTA 6 trailer 2.

