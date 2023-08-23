5 of GTA Online's best motorcycles for racing in Los Santos

GTA Online has dozens of motorcycles, but the best ones for racing are generally the bikes with the best average lap times. For those unaware, YouTuber Broughy1322 has compiled hundreds of lap times for the game. This data includes important information on the bikes covered in this article. The top five listed here are the ones with the shortest lap time.

After all, GTA Online players will ideally try to clear a race as fast as possible. Note that this guide is for general tracks and not just content where players drive on a straight road, as top speed would be more valuable in that instance.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Fastest motorcycles in GTA Online for racing, based on lap time

1) Shinobi

A Shinobi (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lap Time by Broughy1322: 0:58.592

GTA Online's Shinobi is a competent motorcycle, albeit overpriced at a cost of $2,480,500. Its pleasant design and good performance make the bike fairly well-liked in the community. One interesting thing to note about it is that it has a Princess Robot Bubblegum livery, which may intrigue fans of anime designs.

Otherwise, the Shinobi is a solid bike with strong competition in a competitive vehicle class. For example, the Bati 801 is barely slower, with a lap time of 0:58.625, but only costs $15,000.

2) Hakuchou Drag

A Hakuchou Drag (Image via GTA Wiki)

Lap Time by Broughy1322: 0:57.590

This motorcycle is an old fan favorite that's still relevant for racing years later. It is worth mentioning that the Hakuchou Drag does possess an HSW variant. However, GTA Online players should remember that the PS4, Xbox One, and PC ports don't have access to that feature. That's why this particular entry is focused just on the base model.

On a related note, hosts who disable HSW modifications in a race would force Hakuchou Drag owners to rely on their base model (or a different bike altogether).

3) Shotaro

A Shotaro (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lap Time by Broughy1322: 0:57.490

The Shatoro is just barely faster than the Hakuchou Drag in terms of lap time. Such a difference is minimal, especially since there is a massive price difference between the two. The regular Hakuchou Drag costs $976,000, while the Shotaro has a price of $2,250,000.

Performance-wise, the Shotaro is great for its class in GTA Online, particularly when it comes to its acceleration. Still, this motorcycle's high price may dissuade some players since cheaper alternatives are either better or just marginally worse.

4) Powersurge

A Powersurge (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lap Time by Broughy1322: 0:55.371

Electric vehicles tend to have fantastic acceleration and good handling, traits also found in GTA Online's Powersurge. Similarly, they also tend to have low top speeds, but that's not an issue for this motorcycle. A top speed of 130 mph is great for its vehicle class.

It is worth mentioning that the Powersurge has the best lap time for a motorcycle in GTA Online for something that isn't weaponized or has HSW modifications. The next entry on this list is a good example of the latter.

5) HSW Hakuchou Drag

An HSW Hakuchou Drag (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lap Time by Broughy1322: 0:52.736

The regular Hakuchou Drag is already pretty good, but slapping on the overpowered HSW modifications takes it to another level. It's several seconds faster than the second-fastest motorcycle on this list, which is always a massive deal in races.

Not to mention, the HSW Hakuchou Drag has the best lap time for any HSW vehicle, an impressive feat considering how fast they tend to be.

It's no surprise that the HSW Hakuchou Drag is also a fan favorite for clearing HSW Time Trials due to its amazing performance stats. It is worth noting that the only bike with a better lap time than this one is the original Oppressor, but that's not eligible for standard motorcycle races in GTA Online.

