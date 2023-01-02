Why GTA Online players should get Western Powersurge in 2023

GTA Online players have been enjoying all of the new vehicles drip-fed by Rockstar Games. This week will be very eventful, especially if players are into racing in this game. However, one of the most surprising vehicles added to GTA Online is a bike called Powersurge.

The addition of new bikes has been rare as Rockstar Games generally adds sports cars to the game, and most players are more into driving cars than riding bikes anyways.

But in this case, Powersurge has been getting much attention in the community because of its performance. This article will aid this conversation by providing several reasons players should purchase this bike in the game.

Powersurge in GTA Online: Everything players need to know about this new bike

Design

This bike takes major design inspiration from the real-life 2019 Harley-Davidson LiveWire. Thus, this bike is based on one of the most iconic electric bikes currently used by many people. Harley-Davidson also manufactures it, so any players fans of this legendary brand will appreciate this bike's aesthetic.

The core design for this bike is pretty futuristic, especially compared to other bikes created by Harley-Davidson. Thus, players looking to stand out among other riders in GTA Online should consider buying it. The bike's aluminum frame is also very pleasing to look at, making this memorable.

Performance

Since Powersurge is a new motorcycle in the game, GTA Online players are still testing out all of its features, and it will take some time to figure out its exact specifications for its performance.

However, GTA Online vehicle expert Broughy1322 recently did a pretty extensive review of this bike in Grand Theft Auto Online.

In the video, the speedometer showcased a top speed of 139 mph; however, experts predict that this bike can easily reach 140 mph. This aspect does make this bike one of the fastest currently present in the game. Its acceleration is also great; thus, it is perfect for racing.

This bike also has excellent traction. Therefore, it is easily controlled while driving at high speed, and beginners don't have to worry about crashing into walls.

It should be noted that the braking system on this bike is not as strong as it should be, which might annoy many players. The reason is poor brakes make the bike slippery at times. This problem will significantly affect those new to racing in GTA Online.

Conclusion

Thus far, it is pretty clear that Powersurge's advantages outweigh its weaknesses, so Grand Theft Auto Online players, especially newbies, can enjoy this new two-wheeler and ride it on the streets of Los Santos. The bike costs $1,605,000 and can be bought from Legendary Motorsport.

The million-dollar price is the only thing that will cause most of the problems, so it is advised that players who have enough money to spare should only get this bike. Compared to other bikes, the Powersurge is great but fails compared to many cheaper cars available in the game.

