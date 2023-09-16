List of Trevor Philips Contact Missions in GTA Online

Trevor Philips has a myriad of Contact Missions in GTA Online. You should definitely consider undertaking them since a weekly update has boosted their payouts. In this case, knowing which ones you can do will be a big help. You can find these jobs in the pause menu. If a 2x, 3x, or 4x multiplier is active, you will see it appear alongside the mission.

It is important to note that the Series A heist series does not count as Contact Missions and is excluded from this article. That heist wouldn't receive the same multiplier as the jobs listed here. Trevor Philips hasn't gotten any new jobs in years, so this list should be relevant unless a future update unexpectedly introduces more.

All Trevor Philips Contact Missions in GTA Online

Some of his jobs can be fun for the player to do (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you wish to take a break from grinding GTA Online money glitches, heists, or Sell Missions, you might as well try to attempt some other jobs. For example, here is a list of Trevor Philips Contact Missions that may interest you:

Chopper Tail

Chop Chop

Crystal Clear Out

Diamonds are for Trevor

Lost My Mind

Method in the Madness

Out of Harmony

Potshot

Satellite Communications

All these jobs can be done in GTA Online by following these steps:

Pause. Go to Online. Go to Jobs. Select Play Job. Pick Rockstar Created. Select Missions. Pick any of the aforementioned Trevor Philips Contact Missions.

If a GTA Online weekly update buffs these jobs' payouts, you can easily tell by looking at the top-right corner of the images as they load.

Notes about Trevor Philips' Contact Missions in GTA Online

Not all of Trevor Philips' jobs can be done solo. Here is a list that requires you to play with at least one other player:

Chop Chop

Method in the Madness

Otherwise, everything can be soloed. All these jobs can be done with up to four players if that's your cup of tea. Here are the Rank requirements for them:

Chopper Tail: Rank 70

Rank 70 Chop Chop: Rank 43

Rank 43 Crystal Clear Out: Rank 28

Rank 28 Diamonds are for Trevor: Rank 70

Rank 70 Lost My Mind: Rank 20

Rank 20 Method in the Madness: Rank 65

Rank 65 Out of Harmony: Rank 50

Rank 50 Potshot: Rank 25

Rank 25 Satellite Communications: Rank 60

Unlocking most of these jobs should be easy since you can get to Rank 50 pretty quickly in GTA Online. Even so, most veteran gamers should already be past Rank 70 and have access to the rest of the Trevor Philips Contact Missions. Feel free to grind whichever jobs you like the most or find the easiest to do, especially on weekly updates that pay more.

Remember, Series A Funding is not included in the previous lists (Image via Rockstar Games)

That's it for everything you need to know about Trevor Philips Contact Missions. Who knows what's in store for this crazy protagonist once the next Grand Theft Auto game comes out? In the meantime, check out the latest GTA 6 news, rumors, and leaks.

Poll : Is Trevor your favorite GTA 5 protagonist? Yes No 0 votes