List of Trevor Philips Contact Missions in GTA Online

Trevor Philips has a myriad of Contact Missions in GTA Online. You should definitely consider undertaking them since a weekly update has boosted their payouts. In this case, knowing which ones you can do will be a big help. You can find these jobs in the pause menu. If a 2x, 3x, or 4x multiplier is active, you will see it appear alongside the mission.
It is important to note that the Series A heist series does not count as Contact Missions and is excluded from this article. That heist wouldn't receive the same multiplier as the jobs listed here. Trevor Philips hasn't gotten any new jobs in years, so this list should be relevant unless a future update unexpectedly introduces more.
All Trevor Philips Contact Missions in GTA Online
If you wish to take a break from grinding GTA Online money glitches, heists, or Sell Missions, you might as well try to attempt some other jobs. For example, here is a list of Trevor Philips Contact Missions that may interest you:
- Chopper Tail
- Chop Chop
- Crystal Clear Out
- Diamonds are for Trevor
- Lost My Mind
- Method in the Madness
- Out of Harmony
- Potshot
- Satellite Communications
All these jobs can be done in GTA Online by following these steps:
- Pause.
- Go to Online.
- Go to Jobs.
- Select Play Job.
- Pick Rockstar Created.
- Select Missions.
- Pick any of the aforementioned Trevor Philips Contact Missions.
If a GTA Online weekly update buffs these jobs' payouts, you can easily tell by looking at the top-right corner of the images as they load.
Notes about Trevor Philips' Contact Missions in GTA Online
Not all of Trevor Philips' jobs can be done solo. Here is a list that requires you to play with at least one other player:
- Chop Chop
- Method in the Madness
Otherwise, everything can be soloed. All these jobs can be done with up to four players if that's your cup of tea. Here are the Rank requirements for them:
- Chopper Tail: Rank 70
- Chop Chop: Rank 43
- Crystal Clear Out: Rank 28
- Diamonds are for Trevor: Rank 70
- Lost My Mind: Rank 20
- Method in the Madness: Rank 65
- Out of Harmony: Rank 50
- Potshot: Rank 25
- Satellite Communications: Rank 60
Unlocking most of these jobs should be easy since you can get to Rank 50 pretty quickly in GTA Online. Even so, most veteran gamers should already be past Rank 70 and have access to the rest of the Trevor Philips Contact Missions. Feel free to grind whichever jobs you like the most or find the easiest to do, especially on weekly updates that pay more.
That's it for everything you need to know about Trevor Philips Contact Missions. Who knows what's in store for this crazy protagonist once the next Grand Theft Auto game comes out? In the meantime, check out the latest GTA 6 news, rumors, and leaks.
