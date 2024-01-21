5 best FPS games to play while waiting for GTA 6

Rockstar Games plans to release GTA 6 in 2025. While most fans are spending time in Grand Theft Auto Online in wait for the highly anticipated title, others are looking for some other good FPS games to play for the time being. Due to the plethora of available titles on the internet, it can get quite confusing to pick the good ones.

Since Grand Theft Auto Online offers an RPG experience along with intense gunfights, most players want to play games that fall in a similar category. So, this article has compiled five such FPS titles that will provide you with a great plot along with amazing firefights.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 FPS games one can play before GTA 6 rolls out

1) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered

Release date: November 4, 2016

November 4, 2016 Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

The Call of Duty franchise has several amazing titles under its belt. However, the 2016 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered is one of the best that Activision has published. It has a gripping story that will keep you on the edge of your seat, while also offering intense gun fights to keep you entertained.

Fighting as and alongside Captain Price is a terrific experience, and anyone who has not yet tried it out should give it a go while waiting for Rockstar Games to release GTA 6. It will undoubtedly be a great experience and every minute will be enjoyable.

2) Metro Exodus

Release date: February 14, 2019

February 14, 2019 Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Metro Exodus is another amazing FPS game to try before GTA 6 rolls out. It has a thick plot that revolves around the mystery of a world shrouded in an after-nuclear war apocalypse. There, you are tasked with uncovering the truth while fighting strange monsters.

Not only does Metro Exodus have an intense plot, but it also has great gunfights. However, you can also take the equally enjoyable stealth path. With multiple endings, one can replay the game following different strategies.

3) Doom Eternal

Release date: March 20, 2020

March 20, 2020 Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

If you want to fight demons of hell as an unstoppable force of nature equipped with a shotgun and a variety of other overpowered weapons, then Doom Eternal is one of your best picks. It is the latest installment in the series and offers hours of fun in a well-polished game. The story is engaging and the action is violent.

You will feel the thrill of ripping apart demons and other hell spawns while raining down death. So, anyone looking to feel powerful and unstoppable should try their hands at Doom Eternal. With great soundtracks and amazing graphics, it is bound to give you hours of fun without any boring moments.

4) Titanfall 2

Release date: October 28, 2016

October 28, 2016 Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

The Titanfall series offers tons of amazing moments, and the second installment takes things up a notch. At first glance, it might come off as another first-person shooter that has massive robots helping you out. However, Titanfall 2 is much more than that.

It has a gripping story with intense gunfights as well as epic wall-running, mixed with other advanced movements. These make it one of the best FPS games out there. Its multiplayer is another big bonus for players who like to join their friends. So, you should definitely try out Titanfall 2 while waiting for GTA 6 to roll out in 2025.

5) Battlefield 1

Release date: October 21, 2016

October 21, 2016 Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

The Battlefield series, similar to Call of Duty, has been churning out amazing titles over the years. Battlefield 1 is one of their best games, and it offers both a decent plot as well as unparalleled action. With intense gunfight and gore, you will have no shortage of fun. Combined with its multiplayer mode, things become way more interesting.

So, anyone looking to spend some sweet time fighting as a soldier in World War 1 should give Battlefield 1 a try. While the focus of the game is more on the action side, the plot is decent enough to keep you entertained till Rockstar Games releases GTA 6.

Apart from these, there are several amazing open-world games that offer an experience like GTA Online.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think Rockstar Games might make fans wait longer than 2025 to release GTA 6? It is possible No, it will come out in 2025 0 votes