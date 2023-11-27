10 free games to play while waiting for GTA 6

Fans can't wait for Rockstar Games to release GTA 6, but it might be quite some time before people can finally get their hands on this title. Meanwhile, they can try several free games that will offer long gameplay hours along with tons of action and emotions.

Picking out one game from the many options the internet offers can be cumbersome, which is primarily why a lot of good games sometimes go unnoticed till some big streamer tries them. So, this article lists 10 free games that players should try while they wait for GTA 6.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

10 free games that players should try before GTA 6 rolls out

1) Warframe

Platforms: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch

Warframe is one of the best free titles that players should most definitely check out while waiting for GTA 6. It has great graphics on top of an intriguing plot that will keep you hooked. The developers are also highly keen on keeping the title completely free, so anyone can try it out whenever they want to.

2) Genshin Impact

Platforms: PC, PlayStation, Mobile

Genshin Impact gained major popularity soon after launching in 2020. The character models and environment are beautiful. Despite the microtransaction options, players can enjoy the game to their heart's content without spending a dime. It is one of the best GTA-like games that has a big open world and a great plot to back it up.

3) World of Tanks

Platforms: PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

GTA titles have always been centered around guns and vehicles, so it's natural that a Tank Battle Simulator made it to the list. However, World of Tanks is more suitable for players who like to form strategies and progress carefully. Trigger-happy people often get obliterated by their enemies in this game.

4) Dota 2

Platforms: PC

While getting good at MOBA titles takes some time, they are immensely fun once players get the hang of the mechanics. One can install Dota 2 on their PC and directly dive into the world of tower-assisted defense and strategic attacks while sharing different roles among teammates. The Adversary Modes in GTA Online have events that offer a similar PvP experience.

5) Fall Guys

Platforms: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch

Someone looking to relax and not take part in something serious should try Fall Guys. The jelly-gummy-like characters never bring a single dull moment during a match. This battle royale became free to play in June 2022 and has various maps wherein the participants can use the weird game mechanics to take out the opponents and become the last man standing.

6) Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS GO)

Platforms: PC

If someone considers themself a sharpshooter in the Grand Theft Auto games, they can try their aim in CS GO. It is a competitive first-person shooter where participants are divided into two teams and need to plant/diffuse a bomb or kill all the enemies within a time limit.

7) Call of Duty Warzone

Platforms: PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

Call of Duty Wrzaone is a free Battle Royale game by Activision that allows a player to compete against 99 others with weapons, armor, and other amenities scattered throughout a big map. However, there's a huge wall of toxic smoke closing in, which makes avoiding confrontation impossible. The task is simple: take out every other player and win first place.

8) Smite

Platforms: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch

Smite is another MOBA that has made it to the list. While the game might not be as popular as Dota 2 and League of Legends, it offers great content free of cost with various updates throughout the year. The best thing about this title is how it incorporates several mythologies and allows you to play as prominent figures.

9) EVE: Online

Platforms: PC

While the game still keeps a lot of skills and features hidden behind a paywall, the developers allow players to use a ton of useful features for free. This aspect makes EVE: Online a great Space Battle Simulator that everyone should try while waiting for GTA 6 to arrive. It has a huge world filled to the brim with various opportunities and twists.

10) Dauntless

Platforms: PC, PlayStation, Xbox

Those who have never played the Monster Hunter series need to try Dauntless. While it might not have as many features as the other title, it emphasizes the core idea of hunting down big monsters alongside your teammates and using their parts to craft better weapons and other necessary items. The game offers countless hours of co-op action that players can indulge in.

These were some free games that players could try while also looking at some interesting GTA 6 leaks that keep popping up every now and then.

