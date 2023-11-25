5 all-time classic GTA moments in history

GTA titles have always been full of fun and interesting missions with bountiful pop culture references. However, amid all of them, there are some classic moments where Rockstar outdid itself and left a lasting impression on the fans. While players might recall numerous missions that deserve to be on the list, there are a handful of moments that were a tad bit more impactful.

These are not restricted to just first or final missions. Grand Theft Auto offers a vast open world for the players to explore that is crawling with opportunities and unexpected twists. This article will talk about five such classic GTA moments that have left an everlasting impression on the gaming community.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 of the best GTA moments of all time

5) 3D graphics in GTA 3

Rockstar Games took a huge leap in development complexity with GTA 3 as they switched to 3D graphics and character models. The gamble paid off handsomely as the title became instantly popular and sold a huge number of copies.

Almost everything in Grand Theft Auto 3 was new for fans. The protagonist, Claude, had a relatively detailed face, as did the other characters and the map. The game also had several quality-of-life features that made it possible for the next titles to flourish as much as they did.

4) Trevor ending Johnny (Grand Theft Auto 5)

Johnny is the protagonist of the Grand Theft Auto 4 DLC The Lost and Damned where he is a complete badass. He rides a motorcycle and shoots police cars with a shotgun without missing a single target or falling off. His appearance in GTA 5 was short and set up the tone of the game.

This happens when the players are introduced to one of the most deranged characters in any of the Grand Theft Auto games- Trevor Phillips. We first see him doing someone's wife and then, not even a minute later, argues and kills Johnny who is definitely not a pushover. This was a shocking moment for all the fans.

3) Lance's betrayal (Grand Theft Auto: Vice City)

Lance was a dear friend who helped Tommy Vercetty in most of the difficult situations. He was there from the beginning and this is why his betrayal came as a shock. While the protagonist is tangled in a heated debate with the mafia boss, Lance shows his true colors as he changes sides.

However, the shock did not last too long as only a few moments later, the players ended up shooting everybody in the building, including the mafia boss and Lance. It was a sad moment for everyone who was immersed in GTA Vice City and its characters.

2) Getting the Jetpack in GTA San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas has tons of memorable moments, but the only which might arguably bring the most joy to the fans is the memory of obtaining the jetpack for the first time. While The Truth had some pretty sketchy missions in the game, breaking into a secret military base was one of the most glorious ones.

As players enter Area 69, they are met with ruthless resistance from soldiers. However, there are only a few things that can ever get in the protagonist's way. After climbing down a monumental amount of stairs, players finally get their hands on the jetpack. This is the moment that changed the whole game as it made traveling across the map a whole lot easier.

1) Big Smoke's betrayal

There is hardly anyone who could have predicted the jolly round character in GTA San Andreas to betray the protagonist. Big Smoke was not just another minor supporting character in the game. He followed CJ on a lot of important missions while also criticizing him for missing the damn train.

However, things turn sour with Cesar Vialpando's calls as he lets CJ know about Big Smoke's betrayal. The players see him coming out of a rival gang's garage alongside Ryder and police officer Tenpenny. Later, they get involved in a fierce gunfight which ends with Big Smoke's death. This was quite a heartbreaking moment in the game for everyone involved.

It is impossible to sum up all the classic GTA moments in history in one article. However, these were some of them that were more memorable than most of the others. Hopefully, Grand Theft Auto 6 also turns out to be equally impressive as all the other previous titles in the series.

Poll : Do you believe GTA 6 will be able to top the previous games in the series? Yes, I'm sure it will No, I don't think it will be able to 0 votes