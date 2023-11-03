5 underrated missions in GTA series of all times, ranked

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series has some incredibly memorable missions that fans remember to date. Likewise, the game also features some underrated missions that deserve equal love and attention but unfortunately don't. There are many in the GTA community who still reminisce about completing the "Lure" mission in San Andreas or the "Bury the Hatchet" from Grand Theft Auto 5.

While the list of such missions is quite long, a few special ones deserve more appreciation than others, mainly because of how well they were executed in the games. There are some other reasons behind this as well.

This article lists five highly underrated missions in the GTA series that deserve more popularity.

Ranking the five most underrated missions in the GTA series

5) Departure Time - The Ballads of Gay Tony

A grand finale to a series decides if it becomes a hit or a miss. While The Ballads of Gay Tony (also called TBOGT) was not the best Rockstar DLC out there, its finale makes it worth playing through the missions. After everything that happened to Tony and Luis, "Departure Time" was a great way to give them closure.

During the mission, as Luis finds Bulgarin trying to take off in his aircraft, he jumps onto the vehicles and kills all the guards. He is then confronted by the antagonist of the story, who holds a grenade in his hands while threatening to let it go if Luis kills him.

Well, Luis takes his chances and ends Bulgarin's life and then uses a parachute to escape the crashing aircraft. He finally leaves for Liberty City, where he meets with Tony, and both of them resolve their issues and get a fresh start.

4) Phnom Penh '86 - GTA Vice City

GTA Vice City has several missions that can easily make it to this list. But among all of them, Phnom Penh '86 takes the top priority. It is a really fun mission where Tommy gets to shoot a machine gun freely and kills a lot of people.

This mission starts when Ricardo Diaz tells Tommy that he needs to eradicate some wannabe gangsters. These people have been trying to ruin the drug business and have stolen some money from the drug lord.

Now, Tommy gets to fly off to Prawn Island on a helicopter alongside Lance and use the M60 machine gun to blaze the gang members on top of the mansion roof. Afterwards, Lance drops the protagonist at the front of the house, and he then goes inside gun blazing to retrieve the money.

3) Are you going to San Fierro? - GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas is full of amazing missions. This means that a lot of them get buried under more extravagant missions that the players can participate in. "Are you going to San Fierro?" is one such mission that should get more limelight as it shows CJ's despair and Tenpenny's vicious planning to trap him.

At the beginning of the mission, CJ visits The Truth, the weed farmer in San Andreas, to purchase the product. While the transaction is being held, a police chopper starts circling the farm. The Truth asks the protagonist to help him destroy the weed plants and hands him a flamethrower.

After the plants are destroyed, he then asks CJ to take out the chopper with a rocket launcher. Then, both of them take off in The Truth's camper and escape off to Doherty. But as it turns out, it was all a plan of Tenpenny to corner CJ.

2) Bury the Hatchet - GTA 5

Since Grand Theft Auto 5 has three protagonists, it undoubtedly has tons of underrated missions. While some gamers consider the first Jewel Store heist to be one of them, Bury the Hatchet is more deserving of being on the list.

This mission starts when Michael and Trevor go to the cemetery in North Yankton, where the latter digs out "Michael's" grave to find out that it was their friend and former crime partner Brad who was buried there instead.

Before the both of them can properly fight, the Triad arrives there, trying to capture Trevor. However, he escapes through the back gate of the cemetery, and instead, Michael is caught. Later on, Franklin needs to rescue him before he ends up all chopped up in the Fresh Meat mission.

1) The Snow Storm - GTA 4

GTA 4 in itself is quite an underrated title in the Grand Theft Auto series. While it has tons of memorable missions, a lot of players often forget about The Snow Storm. It is a great mission that can be completed in a variety of ways.

The mission starts when Niko visits Elizabeta Torres and finds her arguing with Little Jacob. She lost a good amount of drugs due to the latter's mistake, and she now wishes him to bring it all back. Instead, Niko takes the mission and heads off to the hospital.

Here, the players can complete the mission in various ways. They can either go guns blazing and fight off both the gangsters and the NOOSE team or try to be sneaky and let law enforcement take out the gang members.

So, these were some underrated missions in the Grand Theft Auto series. Although the GTA 6 release date is still unclear, fans are hoping to play similar missions in the upcoming title as well.

Poll : Do you think these missions should receive more love from GTA fans? Yes No 0 votes