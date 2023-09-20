Top 5 heroic moments in the GTA series so far

The GTA series is full of jaw-dropping and heroic moments that have always wowed fans. The story designers at Rockstar Games did a great job composing some missions to give players the adrenaline rush they need. These missions keep players on the edge of their seats and provide great satisfaction upon completion. They also portray how brave and heroic the protagonists of the series can be.

Keeping that as the focus, this article will list the top five most heroic moments in the GTA series that still amaze fans.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 5 heroic moments you can enjoy in the GTA series

5) Fresh Meat

The Fresh Meat mission in Grand Theft Auto 5 shows the true bravery and potential of Franklin Clinton as a gangster. While Trevor Philips abandons his long-term best friend Michael De Santa to die in the hands of the Los Santos Triads gang, Franklin alone goes out to save Michael from his fate.

The popular GTA protagonist single-handedly infiltrates the Raven Slaughterhouse meat factory, kills the gang members, and rescues Michael moments before he goes into the slaughter machine. It is also noteworthy that Franklin did all this within a few minutes, as the Triads leader already set Michael on the conveyor belt to die.

4) Freefall

The Freefall mission in GTA San Andreas is one of the hardest missions given to Carl “CJ” Johnson. Regardless, the protagonist still completes it and proves how heroic and badass he is. The mission requires CJ to steal a plane from the hangar, trail a plane in the air, dive into the trailing plane mid-air, kill the passengers inside, and land the plane safely at the airport.

Rockstar Games implemented so many heroic actions in this single GTA mission that it became one of the most praised missions by the playerbase. CJ also looks extraordinarily badass doing all the stunts during the gameplay.

3) Derailed

The Derailed mission is undoubtedly one of the most action-packed missions in Grand Theft Auto 5. While Trevor Philips is already known to be a psychopath and maniac, this mission truly proves those similes. Trevor meddles with Merryweather Security by highjacking one of their trains and causing it to head-on collide with another one at a tall bridge.

The impact and the escape are some of the most jaw-dropping moments in the mission. However, the accident does not stop the protagonist from achieving his goal as both Michael and Trevor loot the fallen wagons and steal Merryweather’s properties. Rockstar has also hidden a GTA San Andreas Easter egg in the mission objectives.

2) Publicity Tour

The Publicity Tour mission is a notoriously frustrating and difficult mission in GTA Vice City, but it shows how brave Tommy Vercetti can be when the situation arrives. While the mission’s initial goal was simple, driving the Love Fist band to their gig, the bomb threat forced him to drive like a maniac on busy roads until it was defused.

Tommy did not lose his calm and drove the car safely until the Love Fist band disabled the bomb. The mission then proceeds normally, with Tommy bringing them to their destination. After the GTA 6 leaks, fans will surely be looking for Grand Theft Auto Vice City Easter eggs in the game.

1) Hostile Negotiation

The Hostile Negotiation mission in Grand Theft Auto 4 unleashes the full potential of Niko Bellic as a brave and heroic character. The objective is to rescue Roman Bellic from Dimitri Rascalov’s possession. Hearing his brother’s kidnapping, Niko goes on full rampage mode to save Roman from the enemies.

He single-handedly kills all the henchmen and finds Roman inside the Lompoc Avenue Warehouse. However, the character was held captive by a gunman. Niko heroically shoots down the kidnapper, who is standing behind Roman.

This GTA mission proves that Niko is not someone to be messed with, and never with his family in particular.

